What You Might Have Missed in Our Spring 2025 Issue
Summer is around the corner, but it’s not too late to check out the Spring 2025 Cleanfax issue online.
This issue of Cleanfax features our annual Cleaning Industry Leaders Review where you’ll hear the stories of three successful entrepreneurs and how they started and grew their companies. Read on to learn about adding mold remediation as a service, discover all the reasons floor coverings can fail (many unrelated to cleaning), and check out our discussion on properly categorizing water damage.
When it comes to managing your business, this issue dives into the importance of first impressions, how making assumptions can lead to communication failures, and finding a coach to help you reach your business goals. Your business is also your legacy, so we take a look at what’s required to build a company legacy that matters to you and matches your vision. Check it out now!
The Spring 2025 Cleanfax issue includes:
- The First 30 Seconds: Impressing new customers from the start.
- Floor Covering Fails: Not all flooring issues are related to cleaning.
- The Pitfalls of Making Assumptions: The mother of all communication failures.
- The 2025 Cleaning Industry Leaders Review: SacSurfacePro: Matt Pentecost dedicated his company to hard-surface cleaning and protection.
- The 2025 Cleaning Industry Leaders Review: Pinnacle Eco Clean: Kevin Kluth has combined his passion for high-quality service with his natural ability to build relationships.
- The 2025 Cleaning Industry Leaders Review: FM Cleaning Services: Lee Zimmerman takes a client-centered approach that focuses on accountability and innovation.
- Mold Chasers: How to add a mold remediation division and do it right.
- Water Damage Categories: Is it clean … or is it contaminated? This detail matters—all the time.
- Building a Legacy: From cleaning carpet to shaping entrepreneurs.
- The Coaching Question: Who can help you get where you want to be?
- The Last Word: Six Questions for Claude Blackburn.
Be sure to check out this month’s sponsored look at the products and services you need in 2025.
You can also read the Spring 2025 digital magazine in full.