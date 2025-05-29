What You Might Have Missed in Our Spring 2025 Issue

May 29, 2025Cleanfax Staff
Spring 2025 Cleanfax

Summer is around the corner, but it’s not too late to check out the Spring 2025 Cleanfax issue online.

This issue of Cleanfax features our annual Cleaning Industry Leaders Review where you’ll hear the stories of three successful entrepreneurs and how they started and grew their companies. Read on to learn about adding mold remediation as a service, discover all the reasons floor coverings can fail (many unrelated to cleaning), and check out our discussion on properly categorizing water damage.

When it comes to managing your business, this issue dives into the importance of first impressions, how making assumptions can lead to communication failures, and finding a coach to help you reach your business goals. Your business is also your legacy, so we take a look at what’s required to build a company legacy that matters to you and matches your vision. Check it out now!

The Spring 2025 Cleanfax issue includes:

 

Be sure to check out this month’s sponsored look at the products and services you need in 2025.

You can also read the Spring 2025 digital magazine in full.

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

Adopt a Teacher

PuroClean Champions Education With Adopt A Classroom Campaign

Community Outreach / News
Endurant Disaster Recovery

Equity Firm Compass Group Introduces Endurant Disaster Recovery

Growth & Acquisitions / News
Chicago Public Housing

Chicago Housing Authority Debuts Healthy Homes Division

Cleaning / Mold & Biohazard Remediation / News / Water Damage Restoration
Paul Davis Restoration of Portland/Vancouver leadership team (from left to right): Brandon Hoyle, director of finance; Nick Lanzadoro, director of reconstruction; Trevor Poling, director of marketing; Justin Graham, president/owner; and Kevin Troyer, director of emergency services.

Justin Graham Expands With Greater Seattle Paul Davis Franchise

Growth & Acquisitions / News
Brandon Coleman and Todd Van Sant

ATI Restoration Promotes Todd Van Sant to Vice President of Estimating, Brandon Coleman to Director of Estimating

New Hires and Appointments / News
May/June issue of Cleaning & Maintenance Management

Read the May/June 2025 Issue of CMM Online

ISSA / News

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

Screenshot

Concrete Wars: Go to Battle With Ameripolish on Your Side

CoreLogic Straighttalk 800

Efficiency Meets Innovation: CoreLogic Revolutionizes Water Damage Restoration With Mitigate

ServiceMonster

ServiceMonster: All-in-One Client and Job Management Platform Built for Carpet and Floor Cleaners

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation: How to Turbocharge Your Restoration Project Strategies

Erin Hynum

Revolutionizing Restoration: Introducing the DryMAX XL Pro Dehumidifier

Polls

What portion of your business comes from third-party administrator (TPA) programs?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...