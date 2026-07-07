Wildfire & Heat Across Colorado Make Air Quality Worse

The Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment (CDPHE) is encouraging Coloradans in areas affected by wildfire smoke to use available air quality resources. Wildfire smoke drifting across Colorado, combined with hot summer temperatures, is degrading air quality in Colorado, posing health risks, especially for those with respiratory conditions, a local news agency reported.

Smoke conditions can change quickly depending on fire activity, wind, and weather, and the health agency said Coloradans should check the Air Quality Index to stay aware of local conditions.

“Colorado’s air quality is being impacted by wildfire smoke, and the health and safety of Coloradans is our top priority,” said Colorado Governor Jared Polis. “We’re urging Coloradans (especially those with respiratory conditions), children, and older adults to limit strenuous or extensive outdoor activity and stay informed as conditions change. Colorado is coordinating across state and local agencies to track air quality in real time and get accurate, timely information to every affected community,”

“CDPHE’s air quality forecasters are closely monitoring smoke conditions and air quality data to provide timely information to Coloradans and local partners,” said Jill Hunsaker Ryan, CDPHE executive director. “We encourage people in affected areas to use CDPHE air quality advisories and alerts, as well as the .”

Wildfire smoke contains fine particles that can irritate the lungs and heart. People do not always need to see or smell smoke for it to affect their health, CDPHE said. Children, older adults, pregnant and postpartum people, outdoor workers, people with asthma or other heart or lung conditions, and anyone exercising outdoors may face greater health risks.

While limiting time outdoors helps protect people, fine particles can also enter homes and buildings and adversely impact individuals. When smoke events are widespread and long-lasting, exposures add up.

Coloradans can protect themselves by taking these actions:

Check current air quality conditions at Colorado.gov/airquality, Fire.AirNow.gov, or through the AirNow mobile app.

Sign up to receive CDPHE Air Quality Alerts via email.

Review CDPHE air quality advisories and the Colorado Smoke Blog for current smoke information.

Limit time outdoors when smoke is present.

Avoid strenuous outdoor activity, including running, biking, or mowing the lawn.

Take steps to maintain a cleaner indoor air space:

Keep windows and doors closed when smoke is present.

Use air conditioning on the recirculate setting, if available.

Use a HEPA air cleaner in the room where you spend the most time, if available.

Consider spending time at a public space with cleaner indoor air, if you don’t have air conditioning or a HEPA air cleaner at home.

Consider wearing a well-fitting N95 or KN95 mask if you must be outside.

Check on your friends, family, and neighbors.

Anyone in the vicinity of a wildfire should follow orders from local authorities first and foremost. The latest information on links to local authorities can be found at DHSEM.Colorado.gov. To be prepared to evacuate, if necessary, and prepare a go kit with recommended items. CDPHE asks all Coloradans to sign up for county emergency alerts here.