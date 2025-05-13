Small actions, professionalism, and confidence can win customers over in the first 30 seconds.

Kyle Kluth, operations leader at Pinnacle Eco Clean in Rochester, New York, is no stranger to the importance of first impressions. Having grown up in his family’s business, Kluth has honed his expertise as a master textile cleaner and now focuses on high-end homes and rug cleaning. His philosophy? Winning over clients begins long before the front door opens.

First impressions matter

Kluth emphasized the significance of appearance and demeanor. “Our technicians know they need to present themselves in a certain way,” he explained. Uniforms must be immaculate because clients notice imperfections. “The eye is naturally drawn to flaws, especially when your job is cleaning.”

However, appearance is only part of the equation. Body language and positioning also play a role. “You don’t stand too close to the door,” he advised. “Step back, smile, and be ready to engage positively.”

Your attitude is essential. One of Pinnacle Eco Clean’s core values is to energize others with a smile. Choose to be there. Make it fun!

Training provides basic tips

Training at Pinnacle Eco Clean provides essential basic customer service advice. It’s a continuous learning process. “We treat it almost like an apprenticeship,” Kluth shared. For instance, technicians are taught to disarm clients with simple gestures like asking for permission before entering their homes. “We ask, ‘Do you mind giving me a tour of your home?’” he explained. “It puts the homeowner at ease and shows respect.”

Daily morning meetings further refine their team’s skills. The company uses personality assessments to help employees understand their strengths and areas for improvement. “It’s been transformative for team dynamics,” Kluth said. By aligning personality types, technicians better connect with clients and colleagues alike.

The results of this training are precise. Pinnacle Eco Clean routinely receives calls from clients praising their technicians. “At least once a day, a client will tell us how professional and kind our team was,” Kluth beamed. He attributes this to a system that ensures employees are well-prepared and confident in their roles.

Ultimately, Kluth believes consistency is the foundation of the company’s growth. “When everyone knows their role and is happy in their job, that positivity radiates,” he said. “Clients notice it, and it keeps them coming back.”

While this discussion only scratched the surface of first impressions, its transparent Pinnacle Eco Clean’s approach extends to every step of the customer experience—a recipe for long-term success.

Watch the full video below.