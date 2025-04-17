The 2025 Cleaning Industry Leaders Review: FM Cleaning Services

FM Cleaning Services, owned by Lee Zimmerman, has been providing reliable, high-quality cleaning solutions in the greater Pittsburgh area for over 40 years.

With nearly half a century of industry experience, Zimmerman bought FM Cleaning Services from a friend seven years ago and revitalized it as a full-time endeavor. His company now boasts a fleet of three trucks, a loyal team, and a reputation for excellence.

But FM Cleaning Services’ success isn’t about its many years in business—it’s about a client-centered approach that focuses on accountability, personalized service, and ongoing innovation to meet its customers’ evolving needs.

Determination and commitment to quality

FM Cleaning Services was founded in 1983 by Fritz Winterhalter, who decided to retire in 2017 and handed over the business to Lee Zimmerman, a long-time business associate and friend.

Zimmerman started as a young carpet cleaner working for his uncle, who brought 47 years of experience to FM Cleaning Services. Determination led him to branch out independently until he owned his own carpet and furniture cleaning company from 1979 to 2009, following the same quality and values that Winterhalter did.

When he acquired FM Cleaning Services, Zimmerman had retired but continued consulting. The entrepreneurial spirit reared its head once again, fueling his path to ownership. Throughout his career, Zimmerman found himself naturally gravitating toward leadership roles. At every job, he rose to become the boss, driven by a determination to excel and a desire to create success.

He has also served as president of several regional and international associations, including most recently for the IICRC. While overseeing the IICRC, he implemented industry standards recognized by the government.

The commitment to quality is evident in FM Cleaning Services’ unwavering “100% guarantee of satisfaction,” which Zimmerman has upheld since taking over the company. This approach builds client trust and underscores his dedication to service excellence—a cornerstone of the company’s identity.

Navigating change and challenges

Over the years, FM Cleaning Services has adapted to shifts in the cleaning industry, particularly the rise of hard surface cleaning alongside traditional carpet services. Recognizing this demand, Zimmerman invested in ongoing training and specialized equipment to meet clients’ needs. He emphasized the importance of industry certification and continuing education, noting that his team undergoes training multiple times yearly to stay current with industry standards and techniques. This adaptability has allowed FM Cleaning Services to expand its offerings and remain competitive.

One of the most notable challenges Zimmerman faced was the COVID-19 pandemic, which temporarily halted residential services. However, his business model, supported by steady commercial contracts, helped FM Cleaning Services navigate this challenging period.

Zimmerman acknowledges that resilience during challenging times depends on adaptability and innovation, which has been critical to the company’s sustained growth.

Building strong team and client relationships

Zimmerman attributes much of FM Cleaning’s success to his talented and dedicated team. “I have a great team behind me,” he said. “They make me look good in the industry.” He recalled how one of his technicians, Scott, stood out for his personable approach and attention to detail, eventually becoming FM Cleaning Services’ lead technician.

Zimmerman stressed that finding employees who are skilled and client-focused is essential, as they represent the company in every interaction. His pride in his team is evident, as he praised their hard work and acknowledged their role in building FM Cleaning Services’ formidable reputation. “I am extremely proud of my team,” he said. “They are the face of the company. I just work in the background.”

Beyond technical skills, Zimmerman’s team reflects his values of loyalty and integrity. This approach to leadership is critical given today’s challenging labor market. Zimmerman believes in creating a positive work environment where employees feel valued and engaged, using more than just financial incentives to retain talent.

Community involvement and industry connections

Zimmerman’s career has been shaped by his involvement with the IICRC, where he previously served as president. Through this organization, he gained mentorship and insight from industry leaders, which he now passes on to others.

Zimmerman underscores the value of networking, even with competitors, and believes collaboration strengthens the industry.

By fostering solid relationships with local businesses and industry peers, he gains referrals and contributes to raising the community’s service standards.

His advice for aspiring business owners is to find peer support and stay open to learning. According to Zimmerman, being humble and willing to listen to those with more experience can help avoid common pitfalls and open doors for growth.

Defining success and looking forward

Reflecting on his journey, Zimmerman has shifted his perspective on success. While his younger self envisioned wealth and expansion, he now finds fulfillment in the respect he earned and his business’s positive impact on the community. His legacy at FM Cleaning Services is not just a profitable business but a company that has earned clients’ trust and provided stability and opportunity for its employees.

For Lee Zimmerman, success is ultimately about leaving a positive legacy. He continues to lead FM Cleaning Services with integrity, driven by a passion for quality service and his strong relationships with clients and colleagues. With a team he profoundly values, along with a commitment to continued growth and adaptability, Zimmerman’s FM Cleaning Services is a model of resilience, dedication, and community-centered business.

Watch the full interview below.