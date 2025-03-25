Mold Chasers

I have spent the last 18-plus years in the restoration industry, and some of the same questions keep surfacing, such as “Should I do fire and smoke restoration?” and “How can I get more water damage jobs?”

One question that should cause pause and much research is, “How do I get into mold remediation?”

It’s not as simple as other diversifications you may have launched.

Mold remediation may be a natural fit for the services you already offer as an owner of a restoration company. But beware of the pitfalls.

Mold remediation mistakes

It has been my experience that most companies do offer mold remediation services. Still, the bigger question is: “Are you fully trained and certified to do mold remediation according to the guidelines and protocols that exist in our industry?”

I will be the first to admit that early in my career, we didn’t treat mold with the respect it deserves. Often, if we showed up to a job and found mold, we would set up containment, throw a HEPA filter in the room, perform our tear out, do minor cleanup, and do a round HEPA vacuuming. If we went the extra mile, we would encapsulate and apply KILZ® paint over the affected area. For any of you who are reading this, don’t feel ashamed if you are in the same boat as what I just described.

Many of us in this industry want to tell homeowners how dangerous mold is, but we fail to take the necessary safety measures to protect our clients according to industry standards. As professionals, if we are going to “sell” a job based on the health and safety of our clients, we had better make sure we are delivering on that promise.

How often have you shown up to a mold remediation job and seen your guys working in the contaminated area without their respiratory masks? Or maybe they aren’t wearing any personal protection equipment (PPE)? To make matters even worse, fans are blowing mold everywhere.

An old saying advises you should dress for the part. Nothing is worse than telling a homeowner how dangerous mold is only to have your guys walk around in regular street clothes, tear stuff out, and not protect their health. It can send the wrong message to your client.

Follow industry standards

When you ask, “How do I add mold remediation to my existing services?” my question first to you as an owner is, “Are you willing to do mold remediation according to industry standards?”

Here are the questions you should ask yourself if you are looking to add mold remediation to your company or if you are already offering the service:

Can I invest the time and money to do it correctly?

Am I licensed and insured to remove mold? States such as New York, Florida, and Texas all require a mold license.

Do I have staff who are trained to do mold removal? For example, do they have an Applied Microbial Remediation Technician (AMRT) certification from the Institute of Inspection Cleaning and Restoration Certification (IICRC) or certification as a Mold Remediation Technician (MRT), Mold Remediation Specialist (MRS), or Certified Mold Professional (CMP) through the Restoration Industry Association (RIA)?

Am I willing to buy the right equipment to handle mold-related jobs?

Traditionally, a certified industrial hygienist should perform a pre- and post-air test. Am I willing to test my work to ensure I have done it properly?

Most clients get two to three bids when dealing with mold. Is my company set up in a way that makes it competitive with bidding?

Mold removal is a very detailed process. Are my technicians excellent with documentation, creating scope of work, and following instructions/protocols?

When engaging in work with hazardous material, the risk of legal liability is always greater. Am I able to take on those risks?

Mold can be a great addition to your existing business. It can be very profitable and provide an additional revenue stream. All these things are important, but the most important thing to remember is that you are helping improve lives and keeping people safe from unwanted health hazards.

