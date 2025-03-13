The Pitfalls of Making Assumptions

Communication is the backbone of every successful job in the cleaning and restoration industry. Every detail matters from the moment a customer contacts us with a need.

But far too often, assumptions take over, leading to miscommunication, wasted time, and strained customer relationships. Understanding where communication fails—and why—is crucial for any service business aiming to deliver excellence consistently.

The root cause of communication failure

The first critical point in communication happens when we receive a call from a potential customer. We must ask the right questions and truly listen, or somebody may miss key essential details.

It’s important to ask questions such as: Who is responsible for payment? What is the exact nature of the job? And what specific outcomes are expected?

One cannot overstate how important it is to ask the correct questions. Without this foundational information, the service team will approach a job blind. When we make assumptions at this stage, it can lead to errors in understanding the scope of the project, bringing the wrong equipment, or even failing to clarify who is financially responsible. Misunderstanding the nature of a loss, whether it’s water damage, mold remediation, or hard surface cleaning, can drain our resources, time, and money. Assumption is costly—not just in dollars, but in reputation.

Assumptions lead to lost time and trust

Every communication misstep can compound as the job progresses. For instance, failing to clarify the correct address or access instructions may result in delays or wasted trips back to retrieve forgotten tools or equipment. Worse yet, incorrect information about the job itself—such as the size of the area affected or the materials involved—can mean that technicians arrive unprepared, wasting valuable time on-site.

Consider the ramifications when a technician doesn’t have a moisture meter or bring the right solution for a specific surface. A return trip to the shop for forgotten items burns both time and money, not to mention frustrating the customer. These scenarios are entirely preventable if proper communication occurs at the outset.

This issue can extend into not properly documenting pre-existing conditions at a job site. Without taking photos and logging details about what’s already there, customers can easily shift blame to the service company for preexisting damage or conditions that were outside of the job scope. This isn’t just about being defensive; it’s about setting clear expectations and protecting both the customer and the business.

We cannot afford to waste resources or frustrate our clients. This is why clear, initiative-taking communication must be a priority at every stage.

Proactive documentation

Taking the initiative in communication is critical, especially in documentation. Beyond preventing liability, documenting the condition of the property and the scope of work can also open the door for upselling opportunities. When technicians are well-informed and proactive about what can be done beyond the immediate task, they can offer additional services like hard surface cleaning and sealing or other preventative treatments that bring in more revenue.

However, upselling should always be rooted in transparency. Property owners need to know from the outset what is achievable and what challenges may arise. Providing clear expectations from the first conversation builds trust, which grows when the team delivers exactly what it promised—or better.

Payment and contract clarity

A significant communication failure in the industry occurs when payment terms lack clarity. Companies may end up with unpaid invoices for non-immediate paying jobs if work authorization and payment agreements aren’t signed.

It’s a common scenario: Services are provided based on an assumption that payment will follow, only to face disputes over the bill later. One cannot understate the importance of confirming payment responsibility and securing clear agreements.

This oversight is often due to neglecting to communicate these terms upfront. Companies can avoid this costly mistake by ensuring that every detail is captured and confirmed in writing, no matter how small.

Additionally, relying solely on email communication for payment follow-ups is a mistake. Direct phone engagement with property owners and stakeholders is critical to ensure the customer receives and understands the message. A phone call clarifies expectations, reinforces accountability, and expedites payment collection in ways written communication alone cannot.

Internal communication failures

The responsibility for effective communication doesn’t end with the initial call. The crew must review the work order, ask questions, and confirm the details before setting foot on-site. Every technician needs to take ownership of their part in the communication chain, avoiding the assumption that everything is as stated without verifying for themselves.

When things go wrong on the job—and they inevitably will, occasionally—the worst response is to hide or ignore the issue. A culture of integrity starts with acknowledging mistakes when they happen and communicating them back to the team, managers, and, when necessary, the client. Owning up to errors resolves issues faster and enhances trust and the company’s overall reputation.

Technicians and office staff alike need to own their roles in the communication process, continuously checking for assumptions and confirming the details. Companies must weave integrity, transparency, and responsibility into every communication to protect the company and its customers. And when things do go wrong—because sometimes they will—the best course of action is to acknowledge it openly and work quickly to correct the situation.

Ongoing customer communication

Throughout the job, ongoing communication is crucial, especially when dealing with property owners who are off-site. Regular updates, whether via text or calls, keep everyone informed and prevent misunderstandings. Photos of the work completed help validate the progress and can serve as visual proof when needed.

Before leaving the worksite, performing a final walkthrough or communicating a summary with the customer ensures that all expectations have been met and that any limitations have been properly explained. This decisive step solidifies trust and reinforces the company’s professionalism and excellence.

Communication needs to be at the forefront from the initial call, dispatch, and job assignment, through every step of execution. Asking the right questions, reviewing the work order, and having open, proactive discussions with both customers and within the team are the hallmarks of an excellent company.

The consequences of effective communication

In the cleaning and restoration industry, poor communication costs are high. When initial expectations are properly set, and every detail is communicated clearly, the chances of encountering surprises later are minimal. A team consistently meeting or exceeding customer expectations leads to trust, full payment, and even referrals or positive reviews.

The alternative? Assumptions, miscommunications, and unmet expectations can lead to blame-shifting, underpayment, or worse, reputational damage.

The success of any service business hinges on its ability to communicate well—both internally and with customers. In the cleaning and restoration industry, this is especially true where the stakes are high, and the risks of miscommunication can be costly. By avoiding assumptions, clarifying every detail, and embracing transparency, a company can foster trust, protect its reputation, and succeed in a competitive marketplace. Trust in the process, trust in the communication, and trust that the results will speak for themselves.

In the end, the companies that communicate well thrive. Let’s not rely solely on written communication to carry us through. Direct engagement with stakeholders is critical to ensuring our messages are received and our expectations are clear.