Success in water damage restoration hinges on accurate assessments and adherence to industry standards. One often overlooked but critical assessment aspect is classifying water damage categories, which then dictates restoration protocols.

This classification plays a critical role in water damage restoration and determines the health risks involved, the protective measures needed, and the best practices for effective remediation.

Three IICRC-approved instructors discussed the details of water damage categories on a recent episode of Unscripted, an IICRC video production.

Understanding water damage categories

The foundation of water damage restoration lies in identifying the three categories of water:

Category 1: Clean water from a sanitary source that poses no significant health risk.

As John Perella, curriculum manager at Restoration Technical Institute, explained, the category sets the framework for all subsequent work. Proper classification ensures that professionals use the appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE), protect the building’s occupants, and follow precise remediation procedures.

The importance of proper assessment

Sandy Bowles, Horizon Educational Seminars president and CEO and a veteran with over 40 years of experience, emphasized that misclassifying water damage can lead to compounding problems. She noted the industry’s tendency to assess situations subjectively, particularly with Category 2 water. For example, water from a pipe break in a home with children and pets might appear clean but could carry contaminants, making it unsuitable for classification as Category 1.

Missteps can have dire consequences. Bowles recounted a story of a sewage loss in Dalton, Georgia, where improper procedures resulted in a reconstructed house being deemed uninhabitable due to airborne E. coli. Her takeaway? Err on the side of caution, always documenting their rationale and adhering strictly to IICRC standards.

Navigating homeowner expectations

Restoration experts often encounter homeowners who are unaware of the complexities of water damage categories. As Jeremy Reets, owner of Reets Drying Academy and an experienced instructor and restoration company leader, noted, homeowners might assume clear water is safe, or that visible damage is minimal. This perception can clash with the reality that unseen risks, such as mold or bacteria, might linger behind walls or under flooring.

Professionals must balance respecting the homeowner’s concerns and maintaining high standards. Clear communication and education are key. When a homeowner resists recommendations, such as removing contaminated carpet, experts like Bowles caution against compromising standards.

“A waiver is not worth the paper it’s written on,” she explained, highlighting the legal and ethical responsibility to perform thorough and safe remediation.

Best practices for restoration professionals

The experts shared practical advice for restoration professionals:

Document everything: Bowles stressed the importance of recording why specific actions are taken, particularly when classifying water. This documentation supports insurance claims and provides a defense if decisions are later questioned.

Advice for homeowners

While professionals are indispensable for significant losses, homeowners can manage minor, simple water issues themselves. However, as Reets and Perella cautioned, the situation changes when complex assemblies like walls or flooring are involved. Contaminated floodwaters, for instance, require professional intervention due to their high health risks and the difficulty of thorough remediation.

Homeowners should prioritize safety by using PPE and antimicrobial products when addressing minor water issues. Calling certified restoration experts is the safest route for more extensive or questionable situations.

For the pros

Safety, education, and adherence to standards were the recurring themes throughout the discussion. Bowles encapsulated the panel’s sentiments: “Satisfaction is based on expectation. If we don’t set expectations, the customer will set them, and they won’t be reasonable.” By following the IICRC standards, restoration professionals can ensure outcomes that satisfy both safety and client expectations.

Perrella stressed that safety is key. “Can people live in there safely? Can our employees work in there safely? That’s what we need to think about.”

The S500 standard remains an indispensable guide for industry professions. As Reets advised, “Get your standard today from the IICRC and do the job right.”

With proper training, communication, and adherence to guidelines, the restoration industry can continue to provide safe, effective, and trusted services.

Watch the full video below.

