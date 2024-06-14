Efficiency Meets Innovation: CoreLogic Revolutionizes Water Damage Restoration With Mitigate

Every second counts in the fast-paced world of water damage restoration, and efficiency is critical. Recognizing this urgency, CoreLogic created a solution that meets the industry’s needs. This emerging innovation empowers field technicians by allowing them to take the lead and create instant floor plan sketches with smart technology.

In this special episode of Straight Talk!, Cleanfax welcomes Brandon Burton, CoreLogic senior principal of industry relations, to explain all the features and benefits of Mitigate, and the details necessary to engage and onboard this technology.

You can also listen to the full conversation via our Cleanfax Podcast here:

