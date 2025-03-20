Building a Legacy

Legacy: a single word with a heavyweight punch. It’s more than just the mark you leave behind. It’s about the ripple effect of your actions, your values, and how you help others long after you’re gone. For some, legacy is about wealth or family names carved into a building. For me, legacy started with a vacuum and a bucket of cleaning solution.

In 1995, I found myself knee-deep in my own carpet cleaning business. And I wasn’t just the boss—I was the guy sweating it out, hauling hoses, scrubbing stains, and earning every dollar. Owning a carpet cleaning business might not scream “legacy,” but looking back, it’s where I learned to hustle. It’s where I figured out that building something lasting isn’t about what you do; it’s about how you do it and for whom you do it.

I started my journey in an industry most people overlook. Carpet cleaning isn’t glamorous, and no one wakes up dreaming of getting their hands dirty. But it was quite an honor and has an honesty to it. People entrusted me with their homes, businesses, and spaces. I gave them my best in return. That’s where legacy starts—with integrity, with giving your best, even when no one’s watching.

What cleaning carpet taught me about business

When I first started, I didn’t know a thing about legacy. I focused on getting clients, keeping them happy, and staying afloat. But every home I walked into and every carpet I cleaned taught me more about human nature than any business course ever could.

Here’s the thing about people—they remember how you make them feel. Sure, they’ll call you because they need their carpet cleaned, but they’ll keep calling you back if they trust you. Carpet cleaning was my first taste of building relationships and understanding that it’s the connection with people that matters. When you run a small business, you quickly learn that people buy from those they know, like, trust, and with whom they feel safe. And guess what? That’s a legacy, too.

I spent 19 years in that business. By the time I sold it in 2014, I had learned something priceless: Legacy isn’t built overnight. It’s not about one significant achievement. It’s about consistency, showing up every day, and doing the right thing—even when it’s tough. That’s the foundation of everything I did then, and it’s the foundation of everything I do now.

The shift from carpet to marketing

In 2001, I took my first step into the field of marketing. At first, it was just a side hustle: helping fellow business owners and giving them advice on how to build relationships with their clients and attract new ones. The more I did it, the more I realized this was where my passion truly lay.

You see, I had figured something out. Marketing isn’t about flashy ads or slick sales pitches. It’s about stories. It’s about connecting with people, helping them see the value in what you offer, and making them feel part of something bigger. And just like with carpet cleaning, marketing is about trust. If people don’t trust you, they won’t buy from you. That’s why I shifted gears—I wanted to help businesses build trust with their customers. I tried to help them create their own legacies.

The transition wasn’t easy, but it was worth it. Eventually, my side hustle grew into a full-fledged marketing, consulting, and publishing company. Along the way, I learned that my job wasn’t just to help people market their products or services—it was to help them build their legacy.

Many entrepreneurs I have worked with focus on the wrong things. They chase after the cheap clients, the ones who cause the most hassle, and they forget that real success comes from building relationships with people who value what you do. One of my Rob-isms is this: “The cheaper the client, the more hassles involved.” That’s not just a catchphrase—it’s a truth I’ve learned time and time again.

A lot of entrepreneurs get caught up in the day-to-day grind. They’re focused on making money, hitting goals, and getting by. But here’s the truth: If you’re not thinking about your legacy, you’re missing the big picture. What are you building? What are you leaving behind? And how will people remember you when you’re gone?

I work with clients to help them answer these questions. Whether writing a book that captures their story, creating a brand that reflects their values, or helping them build relationships with their customers, it’s all about legacy—about creating something that lasts.

When you focus on attracting the right clients who see the value in what you do, that’s when you start building a legacy. That’s when your business becomes more than just a money-making machine—it becomes something meaningful that will last.

The power of storytelling

One of the most important lessons I’ve learned in my journey is the power of storytelling. Stories are how we connect with people; share our experiences, values, and purpose; and build legacies.

I encourage entrepreneurs to write books. A book isn’t just a product—it’s a way to capture your story, expertise, and impact. It’s a way to leave something behind that inspires and educates others for generations.

I’ve written several books myself. It’s a way to share my experiences and help others protect themselves. Every book, every story, is a piece of my legacy—and it’s something I’m proud to leave behind.

But it’s not just about my legacy. It’s about helping others create their own. That’s why I work with business owners, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs to write their own books, share their stories, and build their legacies. Whether it’s a memoir, a how-to guide, or a business book, every story has the potential to leave a lasting impact.

Why legacy matters

Why does legacy matter? Why should you care about what you leave behind?

Because legacy isn’t about you. It’s about the people you impact. It’s about the clients you serve, the employees you mentor, and the community you uplift. It’s about making a difference in the lives of others, even after you’re gone.

When I was cleaning carpet, I didn’t know I was building a legacy. But looking back, I realize that every interaction, every client I helped, was a small step toward something more significant. Legacy is about consistency. It’s about showing up daily and doing the work—even when it’s hard. It’s about making choices that align with your values and your vision, and it’s about helping others do the same.

Legacy isn’t just for big businesses or successful entrepreneurs. It’s for everyone. Whether you’re a small business owner, a freelancer, or someone just starting out, you have the power to create a legacy. It’s not about how much money you make or how many clients you have—it’s about the impact you have on others. It’s about the relationships you build and the values for which you stand.

What will your legacy be?

So, what will your legacy be? Will you be remembered for the deals you closed, the money you made, or the products you sold? Or will you be remembered for the way you made people feel, the relationships you built, and the values you stood for?

Legacy is a choice. It’s something you build over time, day by day, decision by decision. And it starts with how you treat people, do business, and show up in the world.

For me, it started with cleaning carpet. It wasn’t glamorous, but it taught me everything I needed to know about building a legacy. It taught me about hard work, integrity, and the importance of relationships. Those lessons have guided me every step of the way. I’m proud to continue building my own legacy—one story, client, and relationship at a time.

So, what will your legacy be? Start building it today. After all, the world needs what only you can offer. And that, my friends, is where your true legacy begins.

