Revolutionizing Restoration: Introducing the DryMAX XL Pro Dehumidifier

April 25, 2024Cleanfax Staff
Erin Hynum

Phenix Restoration EquipmentDemoXperience

In this DemoXperience, Erin Hynum, senior director of product management at Phoenix Restoration Equipment, discusses the evolution of the brand-new DryMAX XL Pro dehumidifier, and how the unit’s features have gone above and beyond anything now on the market.

From better mobility features to enhanced drying capabilities, partnered with remote monitoring functions, this dehumidifier is a game-changer for restoration professionals looking to increase productivity, enhance the drying process, and see more profits for every restoration job they complete.

Watch how this new innovation from Phenix Restoration Equipment will upgrade your arsenal of drying tools!

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

Dave Kahle

Avoid This One Big Mistake and Unlock Sales Success

Business Management & Operations / Leadership Tips / Marketing & Sales / Video
John Clendenning

Podcasting With Purpose

Business Management & Operations / Leadership Tips / Marketing & Sales / Video
Paul Davis Restoration

Paul Davis Installs Smoke Alarms With American Red Cross

Community Outreach / Disasters / Fire, Smoke & Contents Restoration / News
Ed Marsh

Why Sales Teams Must Design a ‘Buyer’s Journey’

Business Management & Operations / Leadership Tips / Marketing & Sales / Video
Asbestos

Navigating Lead and Asbestos Treatments With the Right Technologies

Mold & Biohazard Remediation / Products & Technologies
Restoration lawyer Ed Cross

Legal Eagle of RIA Sees Challenges and Solutions to Restoration Pricing

Business Management & Operations / Cleaning / Fire, Smoke & Contents Restoration / Video

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

CoreLogic

CoreLogic: Spearheading Innovation and Technology in the Restoration Industry

Insurance_Webinar_600x300_CF

Insurance Restoration Strategies Unlocked: How to Identify & Conquer Top Challenges in the Industry

AI sales

Is AI Going to Be the Death of the Salesperson?

Grow your social media

The Digital Marketing Demystified Series—Part 2: Grow Your Business with Social Media

Digital Marketing - Part 1

The Digital Marketing Demystified Series—Part 1: World Class Email Marketing

Polls

As a floor cleaning contractor, which of the following best describes your approach to marketing:

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...