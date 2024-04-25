Revolutionizing Restoration: Introducing the DryMAX XL Pro Dehumidifier

In this DemoXperience, Erin Hynum, senior director of product management at Phoenix Restoration Equipment, discusses the evolution of the brand-new DryMAX XL Pro dehumidifier, and how the unit’s features have gone above and beyond anything now on the market.

From better mobility features to enhanced drying capabilities, partnered with remote monitoring functions, this dehumidifier is a game-changer for restoration professionals looking to increase productivity, enhance the drying process, and see more profits for every restoration job they complete.

Watch how this new innovation from Phenix Restoration Equipment will upgrade your arsenal of drying tools!