Valuable tips on using innovative technology in estimating, pricing, and documenting restoration jobs to improve margins and work successfully with insurance companies were presented in Cleanfax’s latest webinar, Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation: How to Turbocharge Your Restoration Project Strategies.

Learn from industry experts during this one-hour, fast-paced webinar about:

Techniques to optimize your restoration project documentation.

Innovative strategies to maximize profitability.

Ways to unlock the potential of digital tools and technologies in restoration.

Expert tips to streamline restoration projects and overcome crippling challenges.

What the industry is doing right now to succeed—things you might be missing!

Panelists include:

Jeff Cross , ISSA Media Director

, ISSA Media Director Ben Looper , Southeast Restoration founder and CEO

, Southeast Restoration founder and CEO Anthony Nelson , Pivot My Biz partner

, Pivot My Biz partner Nate Cisney, Restoration Made Simple partner.

Watch the full webinar video below!