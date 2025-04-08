The 2025 Cleaning Industry Leaders Review: Pinnacle Eco Clean

For over 40 years, Pinnacle Eco Clean has been a trusted name in Rochester, New York, known for expert carpet and rug cleaning. At the heart of this business is Kevin Kluth, who has combined his passion for high-quality service with his natural ability to build relationships.

What began as a one-person operation has flourished into a family-owned company, with Kluth’s son, Kyle, now playing a prominent role. Pinnacle Eco Clean’s story is about resilience, family commitment, and a relentless focus on customer care.

From aspiring architect to cleaning professional

Kluth did not initially set out to build a carpet-cleaning empire. In his early days, he envisioned a future in architecture that required precision, creativity, and diligence—all qualities he has carried into his work at Pinnacle Eco Clean.

However, his career path shifted after spending time with an aunt and uncle who ran a janitorial service. Those formative experiences introduced Kluth to the cleaning industry, and he quickly realized his knack for the business. The natural next step was to create his own cleaning company, which he did with enthusiasm.

Initially, Pinnacle Eco Clean focused on cleaning for medical facilities—a niche that required exceptional detail and professionalism. Kluth recalled how, early in his career, carpeted exam rooms were common, a practice that has since given way to the more hygienic, hard-surface flooring used today. Despite the industry’s evolution, Kluth’s commitment to high standards has remained constant, shaping the company’s culture and services.

A family-run enterprise

Today, Pinnacle Eco Clean is truly a family affair. Kluth’s wife, Lynn, assists with the business, and his son Kyle is also deeply involved. Kyle’s role extends beyond day-to-day operations; he is also a board member of the Association of Rug Care Specialists (ARCS) and teaches rug care courses, contributing industry knowledge and expertise to the family business. The strong family dynamic, including Kluth’s relatives and a close-knit team of employees, has contributed to a warm, collaborative environment that clients can feel.

Alongside their two Australian shepherd dogs, whom Kluth joked provide plenty of “real-life stain-removal practice,” the family has built a brand rooted in personal and professional values. The family-oriented approach has given Pinnacle Eco Clean a unique edge in the Rochester community. It creates deep bonds with customers who trust them for cleaning services and guidance on preserving their homes.

Focus on training and service excellence

Kluth’s commitment to quality extends to his team’s training. He ensures that every employee at Pinnacle Eco Clean undergoes rigorous training through the Institute of Inspection Cleaning and Restoration Certification (IICRC), a highly respected industry organization. Kluth’s focus on professional development reinforces the company’s credibility and builds trust with clients who know they are hiring trained experts.

Training is central to Pinnacle Eco Clean’s partnerships with local carpet retailers, interior designers, and real estate agents. These relationships drive business and strengthen the company’s reputation as a trusted, skilled provider in Rochester. Kluth emphasized that these partnerships and his team’s commitment to exacting standards have been vital to the company’s steady growth.

Meeting seasonal challenges with creative solutions

Operating in Rochester presents challenges, especially during the region’s long, harsh winters. Wintry weather often deters customers from scheduling carpet cleaning services, which can create a lull in business during the winter months. To address this seasonal challenge, Pinnacle Eco Clean offers an “Oriental and area rug cleaning special” each winter.

Additionally, Pinnacle Eco Clean offers a unique service to store and clean clients’ outdoor furniture cushions during the winter months. Clients drop off their cushions in the fall, and the team cleans, dries, and carefully stores them until spring. When warm weather returns, customers pick up their fresh, ready-to-use cushions, eliminating the need to store them at home.

Building a positive company culture

Kluth’s philosophy on customer care is woven into Pinnacle Eco Clean’s company culture. He sees his employees as integral to the company’s identity, treats them respectfully, and encourages a compassionate approach to customer service.

One notable example is when two female technicians chose to buy their client flowers after completing a job because the client had recently lost her husband. The thoughtfulness moved the woman to tears, and the story quickly became a source of pride for the entire team, exemplifying the family-oriented and customer-focused culture that Kluth has worked hard to cultivate.

Kluth explained that fostering a positive work environment has also been critical to the company’s success. “Treat your employees how you want to be treated,” he said, adding that employee satisfaction naturally translates to higher quality service and happier clients. His team members frequently express their appreciation for working at Pinnacle Eco Clean; some even said it’s the best place they’ve worked.

A lasting legacy

As Pinnacle Eco Clean moves forward, Kluth is gradually stepping back, allowing his son Kyle the opportunity to lead.

Reflecting on his years dedicated to building the business, Kluth defines success as profitability and the happiness and engagement of his employees and clients. For him, success is about leaving a legacy of integrity, kindness, and quality service that will continue long after he is fully retired.

As Kluth begins to spend more time on the pickleball court, he can rest assured that he has built a company that reflects his principles and will continue to serve the Rochester community for years. Pinnacle Eco Clean is more than a business; it is a family legacy built on quality, community, and a sincere commitment to improving people’s lives.

