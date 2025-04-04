The 2025 Cleaning Industry Leaders Review: SacSurfacePro

In February 2005, Matt Pentecost founded SacSurfacePro, a company dedicated to hard-surface cleaning and protection. This set SacSurfacePro apart from traditional carpet cleaners in the industry.

Approaching its 20th anniversary, Pentecost reflects on his company’s growth, the challenges he’s faced, and the core values defining its success.

The value of hard work

Pentecost’s work ethic took root early. At 11 years old, he began a paper route, delivering newspapers directly to each customer’s porch rather than simply tossing them in the driveway. It was more than just a task—a lesson in thoroughness and dedication.

“That work ethic is still there, and it’s how we run SacSurfacePro,” Pentecost explained—this commitment to delivering more than expected set the foundation for his career and business.

Entrepreneurship was a firm influence on Pentecost’s life. His father owned a glass company, and from a young age, Pentecost spent his summers learning the trade, crafting window screens, and eventually handling glass installations. This exposure instilled in him a respect for craftsmanship and a drive to create something of his own.

The path to SacSurfacePro

With experience in glass installation and protective coatings for shower doors, Pentecost saw a gap in the market. Unlike many in the industry who leaned into carpet cleaning, he took a different route. He realized enough demand existed for hard-surface care—natural stone, tile, grout, and glass.

“People want specialists,” Pentecost said. “Our clients don’t just want a carpet cleaner who does tile on the side; they want someone who knows hard surfaces.”

This niche focus was unique then and remains a defining feature of SacSurfacePro.

However, Pentecost’s journey has been challenging. He launched SacSurfacePro just as the U.S. economy was entering a recession.

“It was tough starting, and I didn’t know much about running a business,” he recalled. “There wasn’t the same level of online support or social media marketing that exists today.”

Finding clients and building a brand during an economic downturn was a steep learning curve, but Pentecost managed to weather the storm.

Overcoming obstacles with guidance and focus

One of Pentecost’s turning points came in 2009 when he began working with his first business coach, Jim Fitzgerald. This mentorship helped him clarify his vision and align his business strategies with his values. Jim encouraged Pentecost to cultivate a positive mindset—a shift that had a profound impact.

“When I changed my outlook, my business improved,” he explained. “It was an invaluable lesson that I carry with me today.”

Another lesson was the importance of specialization. Pentecost initially tried to expand SacSurfacePro’s service offerings to capture a larger market share, but this approach backfired.

“I found that adding services stretched me thin,” he said. “It would be best if you were skilled at what you do but not try to do everything.”

With his coach’s guidance, Pentecost streamlined his focus to three main areas: tile and grout, granite, and glass care. This focus improved efficiency and established SacSurfacePro as an expert in hard-surface care.

Delivering value and education

SacSurfacePro’s unique value proposition extends beyond specialized cleaning services. Pentecost and his team emphasize education, helping clients understand how to care for their surfaces and preserve the effectiveness of treatments. This consultative approach fosters trust and loyalty, setting SacSurfacePro apart as a trusted advisor in an industry that often emphasizes short-term solutions.

Pentecost’s focus on delivering value over volume also translates into his hiring approach. “I look for employees who care, are committed to quality, and are willing to learn,” he said. “It’s a mindset that can’t be taught.”

This dedication to building a cohesive team has helped SacSurfacePro maintain its reputation for excellence.

Five pillars for success

When asked about advice for aspiring business owners, Pentecost highlights five key strategies that have been instrumental to SacSurfacePro’s success:

Maintain a positive attitude:Positivity is crucial. It’s foundational; nothing else works if you’re not optimistic. Limit freebies:While occasional small favors for loyal clients are fine, freebies shouldn’t be standard practice, as they can undermine profitability. Target your market:Know your ideal client and speak directly to them. Everything from your website to your email signature should reflect the professionalism you want to convey. Hire employees who care:You can’t teach care. Look for that quality in your team, which will reflect in your work. Believe in your worth: Confidence in pricing and services is vital. If you don’t believe in the value of your work, no one else will.

Success redefined: Work-life balance

For Pentecost, success isn’t about maximizing profits but achieving balance. His son is a competitive swimmer, and being present at his meets is a priority. “I don’t work weekends anymore,” he said.

He believes work-life balance is essential and is not about making every dollar. This balanced perspective has enabled Pentecost to find fulfillment as a business owner, husband, and father.

The future of SacSurfacePro

As SacSurfacePro approaches its 20th anniversary, Pentecost is optimistic about the future. “We’ve built something unique, and we’re excited about continuing to offer specialized, high-quality service,” he said. His focus remains on consistency, quality, and ongoing learning—values he’s carried from his paper-route days through decades of professional growth.

Pentecost’s journey with SacSurfacePro is a testament to the power of resilience, mentorship, and a steadfast commitment to excellence. Through economic downturns and personal sacrifices, he’s built a company that serves its clients and stays true to the principles that matter most. As he reflects on nearly 20 years in business, Pentecost’s story reminds us that success is less about doing everything and more about doing what you do best.

Watch the full interview below: