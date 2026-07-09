IICRC Names New New Director of Government Relations & Advocacy

The Institute of Inspection, Cleaning and Restoration Certification (IICRC) appointed Philip Kahn-Pauli as the new director of government relations and advocacy. In this role, Kahn-Pauli will lead IICRC’s government affairs strategy, strengthen relationships with policymakers and industry stakeholders, and advance advocacy efforts that support the inspection, cleaning, and restoration industries. Kahn-Pauli brings extensive experience in state and federal legislative affairs, policy strategy, coalition engagement, and advocacy campaign management.

“Philip’s experience at the intersection of public policy, advocacy, and stakeholder engagement makes him an outstanding addition to the IICRC team,” said Holly Kimber, IICRC chief of staff. “As standards, certifications, workforce development, disaster recovery, and public health continue to be important policy issues, Philip’s knowledge and experience will ensure that IICRC-certified technicians and firms have a representative at the table to participate in the key conversations shaping our industries.”

As director of government relations and advocacy, Kahn-Pauli will work closely with IICRC leadership, volunteers, certified professionals, and allied organizations to identify policy priorities, educate lawmakers, and promote the value of accredited standards and professional certifications. His work will support IICRC’s mission to establish and advance globally recognized standards, credentials, and certifications for the inspection, cleaning, and restoration industries.

“I am excited to help industry experts have a voice in the policymaking process,” Philip Kahn-Pauli said. “From federal advocacy related to mold remediation in military base housing, to codifying certification standards into state regulation, our members have critical insights to offer policymakers. Together, we can create new opportunities, crate better laws, and shape clearer regulations.”

IICRC’s advocacy work focuses on promoting issues that matter to its constituents, including engagement with elected officials, testimony at hearings, regulatory comments, and education at the federal, state, local, and international levels.