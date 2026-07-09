NORMI Publishes NORMI Medically-Sound Level 4 Protocol™ Trademark

The National Organization of Remediators and Microbial Inspectors (NORMI™) is proud to announce the publication of its trademark, NORMI Medically-Sound Level 4 Protocol™, marking a significant advancement in the evolution of the indoor air quality (IAQ) and mold remediation industry.

The NORMI Medically-Sound Level 4 Protocol™ represents an elevated standard of training and professional support for projects involving occupants with heightened health sensitivities. It emphasizes thoughtful assessment, contamination control, verification, and communication while recognizing the importance of working in harmony with medical guidance when appropriate.

For years, NORMI has championed the principle that successful remediation should not only restore buildings but also protect the health of the people who occupy them. The publication of this trademark reinforces NORMI’s commitment to providing scientifically based education, professional training, and practical protocols designed to serve individuals who may be especially sensitive to mold and other microbial contaminants.

This milestone builds upon another industry first—the creation of NORMI’s Medical Advisory Board, established under the leadership of Dr. Andrew Heyman, a nationally recognized physician with extensive experience in mold-related health concerns. Working alongside medical professionals, environmental experts, and experienced field practitioners, NORMI continues to develop educational resources that encourage greater collaboration between healthcare providers and indoor environmental professionals. Learn more about Heyman’s work at BeyondMold.com.

“The establishment of a new standard in home remediation that recognizes the needs of sensitized occupants finally bridges the gap between home and health professionals,” Heyman said. “The conditions of our indoor environments are properly seen as a vital sign no less important than blood pressure or BMI. The collaborative work between the medical advisory board and NORMI leadership is the first major step towards influencing Primary Care and public health towards a more vertically integrated model of care grounded in the practical application of the Level 4 protocol and serves to shine a light on a medically vulnerable population that has been unrecognized for too long.”

“NORMI has always believed that cleaner indoor environments contribute to healthier lives,” said Doug Hoffman, Executive Director of NORMI. “The publication of this trademark reflects our ongoing commitment to advancing the profession through education, higher standards, and medically informed best practices.”

As awareness of mold-related health issues continues to grow, NORMI invites contractors, inspectors, healthcare professionals, and consumers to learn more about its expanding educational programs and certification pathways. Together, NORMI is helping professionals deliver cleaner, safer, and healthier indoor environments through advanced training and higher standards.

For more information from NORMI, contact [email protected] or 877.251.2296.