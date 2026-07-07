FirstService Residential Launches Resilience First to Help Communities Prepare for Water, Fire and Storm Losses

FirstService Residential, a residential property management company, launched Resilience FirstSM, a practical risk management program designed to help communities reduce the risk of avoidable damage, strengthen preparedness, and support a more coordinated response before and after water, fire, and storm-related incidents.

Created to support community associations and high-rise properties, Resilience First unites FirstService Residential’s expansive local footprint and expertise to unlock greater value for the communities it serves. Central to this approach is collaboration with companies that lead their industries with unmatched scale and capability–First Onsite Property Restoration, Roofing Corp of America, and FirstService Insurance Brokers–each recognized for advancing innovation and service in residential communities.

Together, they enable boards and property management teams to take a more proactive approach to managing property risk.

“Resilience First reflects our commitment to helping the properties we manage anticipate risk, strengthen preparedness and respond with confidence when incidents occur,” said Bob Cardoza, FirstService Residential chief operating officer. “By leveraging our scale and the expertise of trusted partners, we are giving our managed communities and high-rises access to the proactive planning, coordinated support and responsive resources they need to better protect their properties and the people who call them home.”

Through complimentary, no-obligation, pre-loss inspections with established partners, the program helps communities evaluate property conditions and identify practical next steps before an incident occurs. The program also supports managers and boards as they secure bids, coordinate repairs or improvements, and document preparedness efforts that may be relevant to property insurance readiness.

Following a loss, Resilience First is designed to provide FirstService Residential-managed properties with a clearer path to engage support quickly and maintain consistent communication during response and recovery.

“For board members and property management teams, preparedness often comes down to knowing where vulnerabilities exist, what actions to prioritize and who to call when time matters,” said Alex Nguyen, senior vice president, strategy and operations, FirstService Residential. “Resilience First is designed to make that process more manageable by providing complimentary pre-loss inspections, practical planning support and a coordinated path to engage restoration, roofing and insurance resources before and after a loss.”