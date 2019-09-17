LAS VEGAS—September 17, 2019—The Experience Convention and Trade Show 2019, the largest independent cleaning and restoration trade show in the industry, is happening this week at the Paris Hotel in Las Vegas. See Cleanfax’s complete show guide online now.

The pre-show events, “The Calm Before the Storm” and “Why, When, and How to Sell Your Restoration Business,” are already underway with the official Convention kicking off tomorrow and running September 18-20. Post-convention programs begin September 21, including the “Commercial Floorcare Contracting Class” and “Rug Tech-Ed.”

This much-anticipated event will attract cleaning and restoration professionals from all over the country, providing opportunities for networking, training, and education. Educational sessions will fall into one of five tracks:

Cleaning Restoration Management and marketing The new “good life” track and general subjects IICRC standard of care training

With these five educational tracks, there’s something for everyone who plays a role in the cleaning and restoration industry.

The trade show floor will host two live flood houses and over 300 booths where top companies will showcase the latest industry tools and products. Hands-on demonstrations will allow professionals to try these products for themselves. Don’t forget to download the MyExperience app to build your personal schedule and find the exhibits most relevant to your business.

Make sure to come see the Cleanfax crew at booth 505.

Many top industry associations will also participate in the event, including ISSA, the Worldwide Cleaning Industry Association; the Association of Rug Care Specialists (ARCS); the National Organization of Restoration and Remediation Professionals (NORRP); the National Institute of Certified Floorcovering Inspectors (NICFI); and others.

It’s not too late to attend! To register for The Experience Convention, click here. If you are unable to attend the full convention, passes to the trade show only are available for just $10. For more information about The Experience Convention and Trade Show, click here.