WEST YORKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM—August 27, 2019—WoolSafe and the Association of Rug Care Specialists (ARCS) have partnered to bring rug washers from around the world a unique educational program at The Experience Convention and Trade Show this fall. Rug TechEd is a two-day instructional session that will take place during The Experience’s post-convention program on September 21-22, 2019.

Participants can choose to attend just one or both days of Rug TechEd. Day 1 (Saturday, September 21) will cover how to build a rug plant, rug intake and identification, marketing a rug business, cleaning viscose, color run, rug repairs, shearing, and how to deal with moths and mold. Sessions will be led by industry experts such as Robert Mann, Randy Hyde, Ruth Travis, and many more. Participants will earn IICRC Credits and will have the opportunity to win some amazing prizes.

Day 2 (Sunday, September 22) will feature a rug cleaning plant tour and live demonstrations. WoolSafe Approved service provider Peter Smith will open the doors of his rug cleaning operation for conference delegates on Sunday morning. Peter will talk about his cleaning systems and techniques, and live demonstrations will include some of the topics covered in Saturday’s Rug TechEd Conference.

Registration rates are as follows:

Day 1 Registration

WoolSafe and ARCS Member Rate: $179

Non-Members: $229

Day 2 Registration

WoolSafe and ARCS Member Rate: $89

Non-Members: $119

For more information or to register for Rug TechEd, click here. Corporate sponsorship opportunities are available for this event please. Please contact Agnes@WoolSafe.org.

In the days leading up to the event, WoolSafe will be exhibiting at The Experience Convention and Trade Show, September 18-20 at the Paris Hotel in Las Vegas. The Experience is the largest independent cleaning and restoration trade show in the industry and will feature the latest equipment, tools, and products on the trade show floor, as well as live demonstrations and education sessions. For more information, click here.