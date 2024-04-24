What You Might Have Missed in Our March/April 2024 Issue
Spring is officially upon us and with it, a new season of challenges and opportunities for your business. As we look to the warmer months ahead, the March/April 2024 Cleanfax issue still awaits you—packed with management, technical, and marking tips to help you optimize your business in this season and beyond.
This issue features our annual profiles of cleaning industry leaders who share their stories and insights into running a successful cleaning business today.
Read on to find hiring strategies for your sales team, tips for avoiding slippery floors, and guidelines for a white-glove approach to large-scale restoration projects. The issue also delves into strategies for optimizing your restoration business based on the seasonal shifts in weather and your clients’ needs. Additionally, find a reality check about your business goals and look at seven key questions to help you get from where you are to where you want to be. Check it out now!
The March/April 2024 Cleanfax issue includes:
- Take 5: One tech or two? Which is best to maximize efficiency and grow profits?
- The 2024 Cleaning Industry Leaders Review: T-Bowe’s Cleaning: Thomas Bowe, a seasoned entrepreneur, has navigated the twists and turns of life, molding his journey into a success story that he now proudly shares.
- The 2024 Cleaning Industry Leaders Review: Neville & Sons: The cleaning industry journey for Neville & Sons began in 1977 when David Neville, a diesel mechanic, started a side hustle using several Von Schrader machines.
- The 2024 Cleaning Industry Leaders Review: Sunbell Carpet Cleaning: Ronnie Schweitzer, owner of Sunbell Carpet Cleaning, has spent years fine-tuning the balance between running a successful company and reserving time for family life.
- Smart Sales Strategies: Create your plan to win commercial floor care clients.
- Slippery Floors: Learn what causes slippery floors and what we in the cleaning industry can do to prevent them.
- Large Scale Renovation Projects: Employ a white-glove approach to minimize disruption and maximize customer satisfaction.
- Attracting Younger Sales Talent: The sales profession is changing. Try these six strategies to update your hiring practices and attract younger talent.
- Monetizing Mother Nature: Weather plays a pivotal role in the restoration industry. Here’s how to plan for the seasons and grow your restoration company.
- 7 Coaching Questions: Getting from where you are to where you want to be in business.
- Looking Beyond Our Own Con: Are our business goals realistic, or are we just fooling ourselves?
- The Last Word: Six questions for Mason Tomaino.
