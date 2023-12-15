Insurance Restoration Strategies Unlocked: How to Identify & Conquer Top Challenges in the Industry
December 15, 2023—
The disaster restoration industry has morphed and changed over the years, and right now, we have a combative attitude between insurance companies and contractors, those doing the work. As a business owner, manager, estimator, or marketer of restoration services, the more you know, the more you are successful.
In this free one-hour, fast-paced webinar, brought to you by SteraMist, you’ll get the strategies and tips you need from a veteran insurance adjuster—one who works closely with restorers. Peter Crosa, AIC, RPA, shares insights and answers attendees’ toughest questions.
You’ll learn:
- An overview of insurance companies, how they serve their clients and the secrets they don’t want you to know.
- Why it is essential to consider your pricing as firm instead of as an “estimate”—and how to do it.
- Why there is a combative attitude in the industry and how to conquer the challenges that come with this.
- How to maximize relationship-building strategies with adjusters, agents, and insurance companies.
- How to professionally address referral fees, deductibles, gratuities, and comps.
- How the big players and franchise companies succeed, and how you can do the same in your market.
- And much more!
Watch the full webinar video below!