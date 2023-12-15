Insurance Restoration Strategies Unlocked: How to Identify & Conquer Top Challenges in the Industry

December 15, 2023
The disaster restoration industry has morphed and changed over the years, and right now, we have a combative attitude between insurance companies and contractors, those doing the work. As a business owner, manager, estimator, or marketer of restoration services, the more you know, the more you are successful.

In this free one-hour, fast-paced webinar, brought to you by SteraMist, you’ll get the strategies and tips you need from a veteran insurance adjuster—one who works closely with restorers. Peter Crosa, AIC, RPA, shares insights and answers attendees’ toughest questions.

You’ll learn:

  • An overview of insurance companies, how they serve their clients and the secrets they don’t want you to know.
  • Why it is essential to consider your pricing as firm instead of as an “estimate”—and how to do it.
  • Why there is a combative attitude in the industry and how to conquer the challenges that come with this.
  • How to maximize relationship-building strategies with adjusters, agents, and insurance companies.
  • How to professionally address referral fees, deductibles, gratuities, and comps.
  • How the big players and franchise companies succeed, and how you can do the same in your market.
  • And much more!

Watch the full webinar video below!

