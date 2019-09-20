LAS VEGAS—September 19, 2019—Two industry mainstays were presented the 2019 Ralph Bloss Humanitarian Award during the annual pool party at The Experience Convention and Trade Show in Las Vegas on September 19. Ralph Bloss’ son Doyle Bloss presented the award to Shawn Bisaillon, and former Cleanfax Executive Editor Jeff Cross presented the award to Jack Solloway of Soil Away Cleaning and Restoration Services in New Hamphire. Read why each winner was chosen below:

About Shawn Bisaillon: Shawn Bisaillon has been involved in the cleaning and restoration industry for over 26 years. He began working with his uncle in his rug-cleaning business in Berthoud, Colorado. He left that position to work in sales at SteamWay International under the mentorship of award namesake Ralph Bloss. It was Bloss’ kindness and desire to help people in all walks of life that helped shape our first winner into the trainer and businessperson he is today. In addition to being a trainer and consultant to the industry, he and his wife own a cleaning and restoration firm together. They work through their local chamber of commerce to find ways for their cleaning and restoration company to give back to the community and have received a small business award for their contributions. They developed the Precious Child program, which provides a complete cleaning of one family’s entire home each month. They often give back to their community through local events and by mentoring youth in the community. Bisaillon has been a long-time contributor to the Professional Cleaning and Restoration Association (PCRA) and often works to coordinate the association’s efforts and donates cleaning crews for its longstanding tradition of cleaning Ronald McDonald Houses in Colorado. He is also a consultant and IICRC industry instructor and a stellar example of an educator who has the drive to help anyone he can to succeed, whether in one of his classes or just answering questions on social media platforms. He is well known throughout the industry, frequently at carpet cleaning and restoration shows, and is known for his fun, kind personality. When he teaches any type of class or workshop, he takes the time above and beyond what is considered normal to assist. No matter how busy he is, he stops and helps those who need assistance, leaving his students with a lot of extra information, tips, and navigation to create to a successful business.

About Jack Solloway: For 30 years, Jack Solloway has poured himself back into his employees, industry, and community. He has made countless personal sacrifices for the benefit of those around him. He serves on the board of directors for an organization that provides critical and timely financial assistance and services when no other resource is available to veterans, service members, and their families, to ensure their dignity, health, and overall well-being. He runs the “parking lot team” every Sunday at his church and regularly gives to Teen Challenge, an addiction recovery project, Make-A-Wish of New Hampshire, and Special Olympics. He is also involved in a ministry for the homeless, the USO, and the National MS Society, and he recently supported a team who served impoverished communities in Rwanda and another team who put on sports camps for under-resourced youth in some eastern European nations. Solloway also donated hundreds of hours of labor from his team to Habitat for Humanity, helping rehab two different projects in New Hampshire. Several years ago, when New Hampshire experienced its worst flooding in decades, a young mother called his company. Her home, specifically the finished basement, was severely affected. There was no insurance coverage for the ground water, and the client hadn’t the means to pay. Mold was already growing, causing horrible living conditions, and her husband was in the Middle East in the U.S. Armed Forces. Solloway had his company perform all the services for free. He is also father figure to several employees and loves each one of them. Many members of the team did not grow up with positive role-models in their lives. He fills that void in several instances. Our recipient loves to mentor and teach. He will meet employees before or after work to spend one-on-one time with them, helping with their personal needs. This ranges from education on personal budgeting to finding their first apartment.

The Ralph Bloss Humanitarian Award “honors members of the cleaning and restoration industry whose compassion, self-sacrifice, leadership and creativity produce significant and outstanding benefits for mankind,” said Doyle Bloss. The award, given in memory of the late Ralph Bloss, is sponsored by Cleanfax and presented annually at The Experience Convention and Trade Show. Click here for more information about the award.

Past winners of the award joined in front of the stage as the awards were presented, and the group welcomed the new recipients into the iconic, special group.