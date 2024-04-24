Department of Labor Finalizes Overtime Rule

April 24, 2024Cleanfax Staff
Cleaning at Night

The U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) has issued a final rule that alters the overtime regulations under the Fair Labor Standards Act.

According to a DOL press release, updated rule includes two-tiered increases to the minimum salary threshold and the threshold for highly compensated employees (HCE) as well as automatic updates to both thresholds. The minimum salary threshold will be increased to US$43,888 on July 1 and then to $58,656 on January 1, 2025. This represents more than a 60% increase over the current threshold of $35,568. The HCE threshold will be raised to $132,964 on July 1 and then to $151,164 on January 1, 2025—a 71% increase from the current threshold of $107,432. The updated rule also implements automatic updates to both the minimum salary threshold and the HCE threshold, both of which will be increased every three years.

“This rule will restore the promise to workers that if you work more than 40 hours in a week, you should be paid more for that time,” said Julie Su, Acting Secretary of Labor. “Too often, lower-paid salaried workers are doing the same job as their hourly counterparts but are spending more time away from their families for no additional pay. That is unacceptable. The Biden-Harris administration is following through on our promise to raise the bar for workers who help lay the foundation for our economic prosperity.”

ISSA submitted comments to the DOL opposing the then proposed final ruling late last year. The association’s comments in opposition to the rulemaking were cited in the final rule. To learn more about this issue and ISSA advocacy, please contact ISSA Director of Government Affairs John Nothdurft.

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

PuroClean building

PuroClean Ranked a Top Low-Cost Franchise

Awards / News
John Clendenning

Podcasting With Purpose

Business Management & Operations / Leadership Tips / Marketing & Sales / Video
Signing a paper

FTC Bans Noncompete Clauses

Business Management & Operations / Labor / News
ISSA Logo

Registration Now Open for 2024 Business Growth Strategies Conference

Business Management & Operations / ISSA / Marketing & Sales / News
Earth Day 2024

Earth Day Reminds Us of Our Impact on the Environment

Cleaning / News / Sustainability
Restoration Pricing & Documentation

Register Today for Our Free Webinar: Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation

Business Management & Operations / Cleaning / News / Training

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

CoreLogic

CoreLogic: Spearheading Innovation and Technology in the Restoration Industry

Insurance_Webinar_600x300_CF

Insurance Restoration Strategies Unlocked: How to Identify & Conquer Top Challenges in the Industry

AI sales

Is AI Going to Be the Death of the Salesperson?

Grow your social media

The Digital Marketing Demystified Series—Part 2: Grow Your Business with Social Media

Digital Marketing - Part 1

The Digital Marketing Demystified Series—Part 1: World Class Email Marketing

Polls

As a floor cleaning contractor, which of the following best describes your approach to marketing:

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...