CoreLogic: Spearheading Innovation and Technology in the Restoration Industry

December 19, 2023Cleanfax Staff
CoreLogic

CoreLogic logo

The restoration industry is constantly evolving and changing, and there is no place where this is more evident than with technology. One company spearheading innovative technology in the industry is CoreLogic, which provides several critical platforms and software solutions you need to better compete in the marketplace and deliver the very best to the clients you serve.

In this episode of Straight Talk!, sponsored by CoreLogic, Brandon Burton, CoreLogic Senior Principal of Industry Relations, shares his insights on the evolution of technology within the restoration industry, as well as the importance of understanding and keeping up with the technology that can make a positive impact on your business.

Burton also discusses CoreLogic’s upcoming event, INTRCONNECT, taking place January 21–24, 2024, in Austin, Texas. According to Burton, the event is unique in its broader perspective of the restoration industry, touching upon all of the aspects of the restoration process and the restoration community.

To learn more about CoreLogic and the INTRCONNECT event, check out the video below!

Click here to attend INTRCONNECT.

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

Dean Mercado

Differentiate and Win: Use These 3 Business Strategies to Thrive in 2024

Business Management & Operations / Marketing & Sales / Video
Frankie Fihn Take 5 AI Part 2

Is She Real? Or Is She…AI?

Marketing & Sales / Video
AERO Tech

Best Buys for 2024: Aero Tech

Sponsored
Delmhorst single feature

Best Buys for 2024: Delmhorst

Sponsored
ISSA Show North America 2023

Purchase the 100th Anniversary Limited Edition of Cleaning Times at ISSA Show North America 2023

ISSA / ISSA 100th Year Anniversary / News / Video
Frankie Fihn

How to Use AI to Land Cleaning and Restoration Jobs

Business Management & Operations / Marketing & Sales / Video

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

Insurance_Webinar_600x300_CF

Insurance Restoration Strategies Unlocked: How to Identify & Conquer Top Challenges in the Industry

AI sales

Is AI Going to Be the Death of the Salesperson?

Grow your social media

The Digital Marketing Demystified Series—Part 2: Grow Your Business with Social Media

Digital Marketing - Part 1

The Digital Marketing Demystified Series—Part 1: World Class Email Marketing

slow economy

5 Marketing Strategies for Carpet Cleaning Businesses in a Potential ‘Slow Economy (the “R” word)’

Polls

In which of the following ways do you plan to use or currently use artificial intelligence (AI) to positively impact your cleaning or restoration business? (You can choose more than one answer.)

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...