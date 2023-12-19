CoreLogic: Spearheading Innovation and Technology in the Restoration Industry

The restoration industry is constantly evolving and changing, and there is no place where this is more evident than with technology. One company spearheading innovative technology in the industry is CoreLogic, which provides several critical platforms and software solutions you need to better compete in the marketplace and deliver the very best to the clients you serve.

In this episode of Straight Talk!, sponsored by CoreLogic, Brandon Burton, CoreLogic Senior Principal of Industry Relations, shares his insights on the evolution of technology within the restoration industry, as well as the importance of understanding and keeping up with the technology that can make a positive impact on your business.

Burton also discusses CoreLogic’s upcoming event, INTRCONNECT, taking place January 21–24, 2024, in Austin, Texas. According to Burton, the event is unique in its broader perspective of the restoration industry, touching upon all of the aspects of the restoration process and the restoration community.

To learn more about CoreLogic and the INTRCONNECT event, check out the video below!

Click here to attend INTRCONNECT.