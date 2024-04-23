Registration Now Open for 2024 Business Growth Strategies Conference

Registration is now open for the 2024 Business Growth Strategies Conference. Hosted by ISSA, the worldwide cleaning industry association, this year’s conference takes place June 11-13, 2024, at ISSA’s headquarters in Rosemont, Ill.

This exclusive three-day event is designed to help building service contractors, residential cleaning companies, and restoration companies become more efficient operationally, grow their business with new sales and marketing techniques, and take advantage the latest innovations. Nearly 20 cleaning industry thought leaders will be on hand to share their wealth of expertise on such topics as enhancing sales techniques, improving worker retention, optimizing performance practices, and other topics designed to boost attendees’ businesses. This special event is limited to the first 100 attendees and by design will be an intimate setting that allows participants to have the experience of learning from some of their most respected peers.

“As our industry continues to face significant concerns such as a mounting labor shortage, supply-chain challenges, and increased customer demands, we wanted to offer solutions,” said ISSA Executive Director John Barrett. “This year’s Business Growth Strategies is poised to provide attendees with the tools and skills to operate more efficiently while leveraging new technology in an environment encouraging peer-to-peer networking.”

This year’s distinguished keynote speakers collectively bring forth decades of invaluable experience in the cleaning industry. Hear real-world advice from such luminaries as Dean Mercado of Online Marketing Muscle; Ricky Regaldo, CEO and founder of Route; and Debbie Sardone of Debbie Sardone Consulting. The event features several panels on game-changing strategies helmed by professionals from across the cleaning industry supply chain. A complete schedule of speakers and sessions can be found at www.issa.com/BGSschedule.

In addition to the unprecedented educational and training opportunities, Business Growth Strategies offers attendees the chance to share success stories with fellow business owners and managers. As part of the event, all attendees are invited to join a special Cleaning & Cocktails Networking Event on June 11.

“We really have gone above and beyond with our educational offerings this year for Business Growth Strategies,” said ISSA Chief Global Education Officer Brant Insero. “The panels and presentations we have scheduled will help you supercharge your skillset and take your operations to the next level.”

Thanks to the generosity of the Business Growth Strategies event sponsors, all attendees of Business Growth Strategies have access to two exclusive offers. Sunbelt Rentals will provide participants with a coupon to enjoy 15% off any rental (a savings of up to $500) and ThinkLite Air is offering a 30-day, complimentary trial on an indoor air quality (IAQ) monitor.

For more information on Business Growth Strategies and to register, visit www.issa.com/BGS.