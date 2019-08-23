LAS VEGAS—August 22, 2019—The Experience Convention and Trade Show, which takes place September 18-20, 2019 in Las Vegas, will host a pre-show workshop for restoration business owners. Many business owners have a dream to sell their business and follow their passions with the proceeds. “Why, When, and How to Sell Your Restoration Business” is a workshop that will teach you how to value your business, what buyers are looking for, and how to structure and position your company for maximum value.

This workshop will provide specific action steps you can take to set your business up for success. You will learn what banks look for when financing transactions and understand the various deal structures to assure that value is maximized. The instructors will also review the seven most common questions that buyers ask, the best time to sell, and strategies to increase the value of your business. If you are considering selling your business in the next 5 years, this is a must-attend event. The process of selling your business often starts years prior to the sale.

Leading the workshop will be:

Gokul Padmanabhan, owner of ResCon Business Brokers: Gokul specializes in the disaster restoration industry and has operated as a business broker for over 13 years.

Steve Mariani, founder and owner of Diamond Financial Services: Steve has 22 years of experience and has helped fund over $1 billion in acquisition loans. Steve is one of the leading SBA experts in helping companies and individuals secure the financing needed in order to complete the sale of a business.

“Why, When, and How to Sell Your Restoration Business” will take place September 17th, 2019, 8:30 am to 3:30 pm at the Paris Las Vegas Hotel and Casino. The cost of the workshop is $299. To register for The Experience Convention or the pre-convention events, click here. Early bird registration pricing for the Convention and Trade Show ends August 31. For more information about The Experience Convention and Trade Show, click here.