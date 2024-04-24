PuroClean Ranked a Top Low-Cost Franchise

April 24, 2024
PuroClean building

PuroClean recently ranked No.6 in Entrepreneur’s list of top franchises that can be started for less than $100,000, published in the Spring issue of Entrepreneur Media’s StartUps magazine and on Entrepreneur.com.

“Climbing the ranks to No. 6 on Entrepreneur’s esteemed list of top franchises under $100,000 is an extraordinary testament to our commitment to accessibility and excellence,” said Steve White, PuroClean president and COO. “This recognition not only underscores the value of our franchise model but also reflects the dedication of our entire PuroClean family. We’re honored to be recognized by Entrepreneur and remain steadfast in our mission to empower entrepreneurs with a proven pathway to success.”

The companies on this list are ranked based on the scores they received in the 2023 Franchise 500, which evaluates franchise opportunities based on more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

PuroClean’s footprint spans across the U.S., and includes Hawaii and Puerto Rico, as well as Canada, with a network of nearly 500 offices. In the past year, PuroClean has seen significant expansion, adding more than 60 new franchise locations, recruiting and hiring new home-office team members, and winning numerous awards. Notably, PuroClean was ranked No. 82 in Entrepreneur Magazine’s 2024 Franchise 500® Rankings, marking the brand’s third consecutive year within the top 100 and its seventh consecutive year appearing on the list.

To view PuroClean in the full ranking, find the list at entrepreneur.com/franchises.

