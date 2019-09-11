LAS VEGAS—September 11, 2019—The MyExperience App is the official application for The Experience Convention and Trade Show, taking place September 18-20, 2019 at the Paris Hotel in Las Vegas. Attendees can use this app to make the most out of your convention experience.

The app allows users to meet and network with other attendees, build a personal schedule, find exhibitors that match your interests, and post comments to the conference and on Twitter.

To download the app, go to the app store on your device and search “YourEvent-Powered by Zerista.” Once installed, open the app and select the “MyExperience” Convention App from the list. Log in using the e-mail address you used to register for The Experience. Note: You must be a registered attendee to use the app, and each user must have a unique e-mail address; the app will not allow multiple devices to log in with the same e-mail.

Users also have the opportunity to win over $10,000 in prizes by playing the Apple-A-Day Giveaway in the MyExperience app. Prizes are given away at the end of each day; must be present to win.

The Experience is the largest independent cleaning and restoration trade show in the industry and will feature the latest equipment, tools, and products on the trade show floor, as well as live demonstrations and education sessions. To register for The Experience Convention, click here. For more information about The Experience Convention and Trade Show, click here.