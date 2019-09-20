LAS VEGAS—September 19, 2019—The Experience team presented its 2019 Experience Industry Icon Award to Doyle Bloss during The Experience Convention & Trade Show in Las Vegas on September 19.

According to Larry Cooper, managing partner of The Experience Events, “The ICON Award recognizes individuals who have dedicated themselves to the advancement, innovation, and growth of the cleaning and restoration industry. Those recognized are the best and brightest professionals in our industry—the legends.”

Doyle Bloss has been a part of the cleaning and restoration industry for more than 35 years. He serves as the marketing and chemical brand manager for HydraMaster. He has headed up the two largest training programs in the industry, assisted in developing complete chemical lines for three leading manufacturers, and been honored and rewarded for his innovative programs that build bridges throughout the cleaning and restoration industry. He is the son of late industry legend Ralph Bloss.

Larry Cooper presented the award to Bloss, much to his surprise. Bloss’ brother flew in from Hawaii for the ceremony. A Lady Gaga impersonator performed in Bloss’ honor after the presentation.

See Bloss’ acceptance speech below:

Last year, regarding the creation of the award, Cooper said, “The industry does not do enough to recognize great contributions within our industry. There are so many people that give and give all the time. This award will recognize just a few of them.”

The first Experience Industry ICON Award was presented in 2018 to Cindy Boland, a long-time friend to the cleaning and restoration industry.

For more information about The Experience Events, visit www.experiencetheevents.com or call 303-469-0306 or 888-881-1001.