LAS VEGAS—June 14, 2019— The Experience Convention and Trade Show registration is now open for the fall event, which will take place September 18-20, 2019 at the Paris Hotel in Las Vegas. The Experience is the largest independent cleaning and restoration trade show in the industry and will feature the latest equipment, tools, and products on the trade show floor, as well as live demonstrations and education sessions.

The Experience Convention and Trade Show provides opportunities for cleaning and restoration professionals from all over the country to come together for networking and training and to try out the latest tools and products in the industry. The trade show floor will feature hands-on demonstrations, teaching stages, and a live flood house.

Many top industry associations will also participate in the event, including ISSA, the Worldwide Cleaning Industry Association; the Association of Rug Care Specialists (ARCS); the National Organization of Restoration and Remediation Professionals (NORRP); the National Institute of Certified Floorcovering Inspectors (NICFI); and others.

The Experience Convention and Trade Show will take place at the Paris Las Vegas Hotel and Casino. Convention attendees can stay at the hotel for a deluxe room rate of $99 a night, plus fees and taxes. For reservation and travel information, click here.

Full registration for The Experience Convention and Trade Show is $299 per person up to August 31, 2019. After August 31, the registration fee is $329. Full convention registration includes attendance at all receptions, the pool party, all hands-on education sessions, convention materials, and a trade show pass for all three days of the event. If you are unable to attend the full convention, passes to the trade show only are available for just $10. For registration information or to register, click here. To find out more about The Experience Conference and Exhibition, including the most up-to-date information on sponsors, participating associations, hotel reservations, and the convention agenda, click here.