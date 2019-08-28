LAS VEGAS—August 28, 2019—Back by popular demand, The Experience Convention and Trade Show will host “The Calm Before the Storm: What to do now before a CAT loss hits to make sure you are prepared to get your piece of the pie” as part of its pre-convention program. “The Calm Before the Storm” will take place September 17, 2019 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. at the Paris Las Vegas Hotel and Casino.

Kevin and Annissa Coy, co-founders of Firehouse Education and Mobile Clean Systems, will once again lead this workshop designed to help restoration professionals prepare their companies to respond to a catastrophic loss event. Can you handle the influx of claims? Will you handle both contents and structure work? Do you have the right resources and systems in place to be successful and make money? Whether it’s a fire or water loss right in your own community or a larger-scale event you choose to travel to, this workshop will help you answer these questions and prepare respond.

Following rave reviews of the 2018 workshop, Kevin and Annissa have added three hours of education to this year’s event. Kevin, Travis, and Annissa will cover topics like what NOT do during a CAT loss; how to stand out and get new clients; how to be the preferred contractor without being on anyone’s “list;” how to unleash the ultimate client experience; how to set expectations; marketing strategies; and much more.

Register for “The Calm Before the Storm” on or before August 31 to receive the early bird price of $299. After August 31, the cost is $329. To register for The Experience Convention or the pre-convention events, click here. Early bird registration pricing for the Convention and Trade Show ends August 31. For more information about The Experience Convention and Trade Show, click here.