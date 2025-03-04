Women in Leadership: Stellar Service Brands’ New CEO Builds Positive Relationships by ‘Walking the Halls’

March 4, 2025Elizabeth Christenson
Stellar Service Brands' Jessica Wescott

Stellar Service Brands is a prominent company in residential and commercial services, known for its franchise brands, including Restoration 1. During the past 12 months, Stellar Service Brands has successfully sold 30 new franchise locations, with 41% of these sales going to existing franchise owners. This year, Stellar expects to add 45 locations, including 30 Restoration 1 locations.

Late last year, the company appointed Jessica Wescott as CEO. Throughout her career, Wescott has benefited from mentorship both within and outside the industry. In a conversation with Cleanfax’s Editor, Elizabeth Christenson, Wescott discusses the importance of mentorship and shares her leadership insights on fostering positive relationships with team members.

Get a sneak peek into Wescott’s confident forecast for Restoration 1’s growth this year amidst a cautiously optimistic outlook for the broader restoration and franchise sectors.

 

For more video content by Cleanfax, check out the Cleanfax Video page and start learning invaluable cleaning and restoration tips today.

Subscribe or update your subscription to Cleanfax.

Become an ISSA member to manage and grow your restoration company

ISSA membership provides unparalleled opportunities to improve your operations, boost your profits, and make valuable connections. Learn more about the benefits that are in store for you as an ISSA member by viewing the ISSA membership form page today!

Read Elizabeth Christenson's Posts

Elizabeth Christenson

Elizabeth Christenson is editor for Cleanfax and Cleaning & Maintenance Management. She has a degree in journalism and history and an extensive background in writing for print and digital media for numerous publications, associations, and companies. Contact her at [email protected].

Follow Elizabeth Christenson

Related Posts

2024-Cover_Spring_2025_CF_600x456@2x

Read the Spring 2025 Cleanfax Digital Issue

News
job search

Online Poll: What’s Your Top Reason For Taking a New Job?

News
Satellite view of the eye of the storm, tropical storm. Formation of hurricanes. Atmospheric pressure. Meteorology. Climate change and global warming. Destructive air vortex. Entirely 3d generated. Typhoon

Trump Layoffs Affect Hundreds in Weather Forecasting

News
Group of people on peak mountain climbing helping team work , travel trekking success business concept

Stop Managing Employees, Start Creating Leaders

Business Management & Operations / Leadership Tips
Joe Burnich

How A Website Pricing Page Can Boost Organic Rankings

Marketing & Sales / Video
2025 BUSINESS TRANSFORMATION ACCELERATOR

2025 Business Transformation Accelerator Summit Launches in March

News

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

Screenshot

Concrete Wars: Go to Battle With Ameripolish on Your Side

CoreLogic Straighttalk 800

Efficiency Meets Innovation: CoreLogic Revolutionizes Water Damage Restoration With Mitigate

ServiceMonster

ServiceMonster: All-in-One Client and Job Management Platform Built for Carpet and Floor Cleaners

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation: How to Turbocharge Your Restoration Project Strategies

Erin Hynum

Revolutionizing Restoration: Introducing the DryMAX XL Pro Dehumidifier

Polls

When you take a new job, what is your top reason?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...