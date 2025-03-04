Women in Leadership: Stellar Service Brands’ New CEO Builds Positive Relationships by ‘Walking the Halls’

Stellar Service Brands is a prominent company in residential and commercial services, known for its franchise brands, including Restoration 1. During the past 12 months, Stellar Service Brands has successfully sold 30 new franchise locations, with 41% of these sales going to existing franchise owners. This year, Stellar expects to add 45 locations, including 30 Restoration 1 locations.

Late last year, the company appointed Jessica Wescott as CEO. Throughout her career, Wescott has benefited from mentorship both within and outside the industry. In a conversation with Cleanfax’s Editor, Elizabeth Christenson, Wescott discusses the importance of mentorship and shares her leadership insights on fostering positive relationships with team members.

Get a sneak peek into Wescott’s confident forecast for Restoration 1’s growth this year amidst a cautiously optimistic outlook for the broader restoration and franchise sectors.

