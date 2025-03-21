Women in Leadership: 911 Restoration CEO Focuses on Company Culture Throughout Rapid Growth

911 Restoration currently operates in 110 locations, with continued expansion efforts toward reaching 200 locations in 600 territories. This year alone, the company plans to open 30 to 40 new locations.

The business’s growth is being driven by Miri Offir, 911 Restoration’s chief executive officer. On top of 911 Restoration’s continued success, Offir’s leadership has earned her a Gold Stevie Award in the Woman of the Year Franchising Category. As a leader in restoration and business, Miri was recognized for her human-first approach to leadership, dedication to innovation and her ability to provide support for individuals at every level of the business.

In a conversation with Cleanfax’s Editor, Elizabeth Christenson, Offir discusses 911Restoration’s strategy to expand with the right people to help the businesses company culture thrive. 911Restoration also is launching a new division to promote national account partnerships and provide white glove service.

Additionally, 911 Restoration is implementing automation initiatives to streamline repetitive tasks and improve employee and consumer experiences.

Learn about all of 911 Restoration’s expansion and plans to sustain this growth.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

For more videos in Cleanfax’s Women in Leadership series, watch:

For more video content by Cleanfax, check out the Cleanfax Video page and start learning invaluable cleaning and restoration tips today.

Subscribe or update your subscription to Cleanfax.

Become an ISSA member to manage and grow your restoration company

ISSA membership provides unparalleled opportunities to improve your operations, boost your profits, and make valuable connections. Learn more about the benefits that are in store for you as an ISSA member by viewing the ISSA membership form page today!