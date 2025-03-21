Women in Leadership: 911 Restoration CEO Focuses on Company Culture Throughout Rapid Growth

March 21, 2025Elizabeth Christenson
Miri Offir

911 Restoration currently operates in 110 locations, with continued expansion efforts toward reaching 200 locations in 600 territories. This year alone, the company plans to open 30 to 40 new locations.

The business’s growth is being driven by Miri Offir, 911 Restoration’s chief executive officer. On top of 911 Restoration’s continued success, Offir’s leadership has earned her a Gold Stevie Award in the Woman of the Year Franchising Category. As a leader in restoration and business, Miri was recognized for her human-first approach to leadership, dedication to innovation and her ability to provide support for individuals at every level of the business.

In a conversation with Cleanfax’s Editor, Elizabeth Christenson, Offir discusses 911Restoration’s strategy to expand with the right people to help the businesses company culture thrive. 911Restoration also is launching a new division to promote national account partnerships and provide white glove service.

Additionally, 911 Restoration is implementing automation initiatives to streamline repetitive tasks and improve employee and consumer experiences.

Learn about all of 911 Restoration’s expansion and plans to sustain this growth.

 

For more videos in Cleanfax’s Women in Leadership series, watch:

For more video content by Cleanfax, check out the Cleanfax Video page and start learning invaluable cleaning and restoration tips today.

Read Elizabeth Christenson's Posts

Elizabeth Christenson

Elizabeth Christenson is editor for Cleanfax and Cleaning & Maintenance Management. She has a degree in journalism and history and an extensive background in writing for print and digital media for numerous publications, associations, and companies. Contact her at [email protected].

