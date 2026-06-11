Brandon Burton Launches Burton Indoor Environmental Consulting

Brandon Burton, a longtime industry advocate, trainer, and standards volunteer, has left his role at Cotality to launch a firm focused on advocating for and representing professionalism in the disaster recovery and mitigation industry. His new firm, Burton Indoor Environmental Consulting (BIEC), has officially launched full-time operations.

Burton brings more than 30 years in the technical side of the restoration industry, with a career spanning training, standards development, and industry advocacy. He is an approved IICRC instructor in Applied Structural Drying and Water Damage Restoration, and he has delivered training and consultation to more than 10,000 industry professionals. He is also a published author in the field and a co-author of The Complete Guide to Cleaning and Restoration.

Burton currently serves as chair of the ANSI/IICRC Standards Committee and vice chair of the ANSI/IICRC S500 Standard for Professional Water Damage Restoration. He is a standing member of the IICRC/RIA/AIHA Crisis Response Joint Task Force and a past member of the RIA Restoration Council. His earlier roles include technical director for Legend Brands, leadership of the Restoration Sciences Academy, and vice president of technical application for Cotality.

“I have spent more than 30 years in the technical aspects of the disaster recovery and mitigation industry, learning the importance of technical truth and transparency in the work we do,” Burton said. “The emphasis of BIEC will be in representing and advocating for that truth and transparency in all we do.”

BIEC has been in operation for four years, providing analysis and expert testimony for restoration projects and legal proceedings in patent litigation, risk management, dispute resolution, and project review. The firm now operates full-time under Burton’s direction. He can be reached by email at [email protected].