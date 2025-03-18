Women in Leadership: Woman-led Office Empowers Team Outreach and Initiative

Lydia Akinyemi is a driving force behind PuroClean of Southern Westchester in Ardsley, New York, alongside her husband Taiwo Akinyemi and his brother. While Akinyemi serves as general and marketing manager of the franchise, she still strives to stay out in the field visiting job sites and communicating directly with clients who need extra care and attention.

In a conversation with Cleanfax’s Editor, Elizabeth Christenson, Akinyemi shares her journey from a finance background to a leadership role in the restoration industry. She discusses the challenges faced as a woman-led office and team, including proving their abilities, and the importance of seeking help when needed.

Akinyemi also emphasizes the need for adaptability and thinking outside the box in the industry and is excited about the company’s growth into the commercial space and further community involvement. As the face of the business, Akinyemi embodies the couple’s dedication to serving the community they’ve called home for over 20 years. Listen to how her leadership highlights the compassionate care and professionalism that define their business.

