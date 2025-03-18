Women in Leadership: Woman-led Office Empowers Team Outreach and Initiative

March 18, 2025Elizabeth Christenson
Lydia Akinyemi

Lydia Akinyemi is a driving force behind PuroClean of Southern Westchester in Ardsley, New York, alongside her husband Taiwo Akinyemi and his brother. While Akinyemi serves as general and marketing manager of the franchise, she still strives to stay out in the field visiting job sites and communicating directly with clients who need extra care and attention.

In a conversation with Cleanfax’s Editor, Elizabeth Christenson, Akinyemi shares her journey from a finance background to a leadership role in the restoration industry. She discusses the challenges faced as a woman-led office and team, including proving their abilities, and the importance of seeking help when needed.

Akinyemi also emphasizes the need for adaptability and thinking outside the box in the industry and is excited about the company’s growth into the commercial space and further community involvement. As the face of the business, Akinyemi embodies the couple’s dedication to serving the community they’ve called home for over 20 years. Listen to how her leadership highlights the compassionate care and professionalism that define their business.

As the face of the business, Akinyemi embodies the couple’s dedication to serving the community they’ve called home for over 20 years. Listen to how her leadership highlights the compassionate care and professionalism that define their business.

For more videos in Cleanfax’s Women in Leadership series, watch:

For more video content by Cleanfax, check out the Cleanfax Video page and start learning invaluable cleaning and restoration tips today.

Subscribe or update your subscription to Cleanfax.

Become an ISSA member to manage and grow your restoration company

ISSA membership provides unparalleled opportunities to improve your operations, boost your profits, and make valuable connections. Learn more about the benefits that are in store for you as an ISSA member by viewing the ISSA membership form page today!

Read Elizabeth Christenson's Posts

Elizabeth Christenson

Elizabeth Christenson is editor for Cleanfax and Cleaning & Maintenance Management. She has a degree in journalism and history and an extensive background in writing for print and digital media for numerous publications, associations, and companies. Contact her at [email protected].

Follow Elizabeth Christenson

Related Posts

Maria Surgnier

BluSky Restoration Adds Maria Surgnier as Portland Office Vice President

New Hires and Appointments / News
ServiceMaster BioClean

Aftermath Rebrands to ServiceMaster BioClean™

Growth & Acquisitions / News
Paul Davis Restoration

Paul Davis Restoration Adds 29 New Territories in 2024

Growth & Acquisitions / News
ICW 2025

Voting Now Open for the ISSA Spotless Spaces Winners

News
artificial intelligence

First ISSA Cohort Learning Experience Now Open for Registration

News / Products & Technologies
EPA

EPA Rolls Back Environmental Regulations, Including Air Pollution

News / Sustainability

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

Screenshot

Concrete Wars: Go to Battle With Ameripolish on Your Side

CoreLogic Straighttalk 800

Efficiency Meets Innovation: CoreLogic Revolutionizes Water Damage Restoration With Mitigate

ServiceMonster

ServiceMonster: All-in-One Client and Job Management Platform Built for Carpet and Floor Cleaners

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation: How to Turbocharge Your Restoration Project Strategies

Erin Hynum

Revolutionizing Restoration: Introducing the DryMAX XL Pro Dehumidifier

Polls

When you take a new job, what is your top reason?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...