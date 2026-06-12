PuroClean Targets Expansion in El Paso

PuroClean plans to expand throughout the El Paso, Texas-market as part of the brand’s continued growth strategy into high-demand territories across the U.S.

As weather-related property damage continues impacting communities across West Texas, PuroClean is seeking qualified entrepreneurs to help meet the region’s increasing demand for restoration and remediation services.

In El Paso, where, despite low rainfall, intense storms cause frequent flash floods, the city experienced an average of six per year from 2006 to 2024. Extreme heat, high winds, and prolonged drought conditions also increase risk for surrounding homes and businesses. As of 2026, there is a 63% risk for wildfires and a 30% flood risk in El Paso.

Combined with everyday residential and commercial property issues such as pipe leaks, mold growth, and appliance failures, these environmental conditions have created consistent year-round demand for restoration services across the market. As The Paramedics of Property Damage®, PuroClean Franchise Owners provide critical restoration and remediation services that help homeowners and businesses recover from unexpected property damage while delivering meaningful support to local communities.

“El Paso is a strong market for long-term growth because the demand for property restoration services is both recurring and essential,” said Brandon Mangual, vice president of franchise development. “Beyond residential demand, the region’s expanding commercial sectors create significant opportunities for new PuroClean franchise owners. Supported by PuroClean’s regional support, El Paso offers entrepreneurs the potential to build a scalable business in a market driven by both everyday property needs and large loss events.”

For entrepreneurs looking to grow a high-margin business, PuroClean offers a scalable business model backed by national partnerships, comprehensive training, operational support, and advanced technology systems designed to help Franchise Owners respond efficiently when disaster strikes.

“Our franchise owners play an important role in helping families and businesses recover during some of the most stressful moments they face as property owners,” said Steve White, President of PuroClean. “Markets like El Paso continue to demonstrate why restoration services remain essential regardless of economic conditions. From severe weather events to unexpected property damage, there will always be a need for fast, reliable, and compassionate service, and we’re looking forward to growing our presence in the region with entrepreneurs who want to make a meaningful local impact.”

With a network of over 500 offices across North America, PuroClean continues expanding into strategically identified markets with strong demand for restoration and remediation services. Ideal franchise candidates include trade professionals, insurance adjusters, veterans, and corporate executives. What unites them is the desire to own a purpose-driven business backed by a trusted support system. PuroClean Franchise Owners benefit from a recession-resistant model, strong community impact, and the ability to make a meaningful difference in the lives of their neighbors.