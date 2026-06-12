Read the Summer 2026 Cleanfax Digital Issue

June 12, 2026Cleanfax Staff
Cleanfax Summer issue

The Summer 2026 issue of Cleanfax arrives with a full slate of content built for cleaning and restoration professionals who are serious about growth, quality, and staying ahead. The 2026 Restoration Benchmarking Survey Report reveals where the industry stands on margins, artificial intelligence (AI) adoption, and more. Technical features address tile installation failures, the science of cleaning sequences, and the evolving world of polyester and triexta carpet. Business-focused articles address pricing strategy, the trust gap in sales, and the coming era of AI employees.

Finally, don’t miss an analysis of IICRC’s push for industry advocacy in Washington, D.C. This issue is packed with ideas that will move you forward.

The Summer 2026 issue includes:

View the Table of Contents and see all that’s available in this issue

Keep up to date on industry topics in video format. Subscribe today for free.

Advertise and promote your company, products, and services in the next issue of Cleanfax magazine.

Do you have article ideas or content to share? Reach out via email to Jeff Cross, media director for Cleanfax.

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Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

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