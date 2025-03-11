Women in Leadership: Rebranded Professional Cleaning & Restoration Systems Bridges the Gap

In the past 18 months, family-owned Professional Cleaning & Restoration Systems of Connecticut has emerged as a rebranded powerhouse for commercial and residential property cleaning and restoration services.

In a conversation with Cleanfax’s Editor, Elizabeth Christenson, Professional Cleaning & Restoration Systems’ Co-owner and President Amy Prihoda discusses how the multi-faceted business pivoted to servicing entire properties and added new services along the way.

With 23 years of experience in the industry, Prihoda places a high value on education. She holds several IICRC certifications and frequently shares her knowledge through her blog. Listen to how Prihoda and her team’s technical expertise contribute to the business’s success and learn how they view education as an ongoing journey rather than a final destination.

For more video content by Cleanfax, check out the Cleanfax Video page and start learning invaluable cleaning and restoration tips today.

Subscribe or update your subscription to Cleanfax.

Become an ISSA member to manage and grow your restoration company

ISSA membership provides unparalleled opportunities to improve your operations, boost your profits, and make valuable connections. Learn more about the benefits that are in store for you as an ISSA member by viewing the ISSA membership form page today!