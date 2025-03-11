Women in Leadership: Rebranded Professional Cleaning & Restoration Systems Bridges the Gap

March 11, 2025Elizabeth Christenson
Amy Prihoda

In the past 18 months, family-owned Professional Cleaning & Restoration Systems of Connecticut has emerged as a rebranded powerhouse for commercial and residential property cleaning and restoration services.

In a conversation with Cleanfax’s Editor, Elizabeth Christenson, Professional Cleaning & Restoration Systems’ Co-owner and President Amy Prihoda discusses how the multi-faceted business pivoted to servicing entire properties and added new services along the way.

With 23 years of experience in the industry, Prihoda places a high value on education. She holds several IICRC certifications and frequently shares her knowledge through her blog. Listen to how Prihoda and her team’s technical expertise contribute to the business’s success and learn how they view education as an ongoing journey rather than a final destination.

Elizabeth Christenson

Elizabeth Christenson is editor for Cleanfax and Cleaning & Maintenance Management. She has a degree in journalism and history and an extensive background in writing for print and digital media for numerous publications, associations, and companies.

