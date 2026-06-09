What You Might Have Missed in Our Spring 2026 Issue

June 9, 2026Cleanfax Staff
Cleanfax Spring 2026 rundown

Summer has officially arrived, but it’s not too late to check out the Spring 2026 Cleanfax issue, featuring our annual Cleaning Industry Leaders Review. Read about three successful cleaning companies, from how they got their start, to the services and strategies that have helped them thrive. Take their stories as inspiration for your own journey.

This issue also looks at how to streamline hard floor care and takes a deep dive into the science of carpet care and how it impacts our health. When it comes to mold, recent laws aimed at improving military housing present new opportunities for comprehensive mold remediation that will support the health and safety of our military families. In biohazard cleanup, fentanyl is a growing problem. Ensure your company takes the proper precautions before addressing these toxic scenes.

Read on to learn about how AI is shaping the restoration industry, find tips for turning frustrated customers into loyal ones, and take a look at how chasing price shoppers can affect your bottom line. All this and more industry news and management tips await you in the Spring issue.

The Spring 2026 Cleanfax issue includes:

 

Be sure to check out this month’s sponsored look at the products and services you need in 2026.

You can also read the Spring 2026 digital magazine in full.

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Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

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