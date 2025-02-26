Woman in Leadership: Woman-owned Green Business New Crystal Restoration Celebrates 65 Years of Authenticity

New Crystal Restoration in Port Chester, New York, is celebrating a remarkable milestone—65 years of serving New York and tristate communities. Established in 1960, New Crystal has become a trusted name in water and fire restoration, mold remediation, capital improvements, and asbestos abatement. As Westchester County’s oldest restoration company, New Crystal Restoration takes pride in its history, people, and contributions to the communities it serves.

Cleanfax’s Editor Elizabeth Christenson chatted with Lisa Cordasco, New Crystal Restoration’s president, about her work running a green business.

Listen to how a woman-owned company succeeded over the years by remaining authentic and overcame multiple challenges by pivoting to eco-friendly products and cleaning methods.

Read Cleanfax’s coverage of New Crystal Restoration’s 65th anniversary, here.

