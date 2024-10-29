Stellar Service Brands Names Jessica Wescott CEO

October 29, 2024Cleanfax Staff
Stellar Service Brands_800

Stellar Service Brands, a leading residential and commercial services company with prominent franchise brands Restoration 1bluefrog Plumbing + DrainSoftroc and The Driveway Company, promoted Jessica Wescott to CEO, effective immediately.

Wescott, who joined Stellar Service Brands in 2022 as chief operating officer and chief financial officer, has played a pivotal role in driving the company’s growth, along with the expansion of its brands and services. Her collaborative leadership with former Stellar Service Brands CEO Sherry Rose has built a cohesive and highly experienced leadership team focused on providing a platform of brands supporting its franchisees as they address the needs of our residential and commercial customers. Rose will transition to the role of executive chairman of Stellar Service Brands’ board of directors.

Wescott has over a decade of experience in finance, operations, and strategy, including senior leadership roles at Fuzzy’s Taco Shop and MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes. She has positively impacted Stellar Service Brands through her guidance on strategic initiatives, the brands’ positioning in the market and increased operational efficiency through innovative programs in training, operations, marketing and analytics. Since her arrival, systemwide revenues have increased to over US$200 million, with the company now boasting a total of 400 territories.

Wescott’s appointment as CEO marks the next chapter for Stellar Service Brands, with a seamless leadership transition anticipated.

“I’m honored to step into this role,” Wescott said. “Our brands have established themselves as key players in each industry we serve and are well-positioned for accelerated growth.  I look forward to continuing to work with our team and franchise partners across the country.”

“We are thrilled to see Jessica take the helm,” Rose said. “Jessica has demonstrated a profound understanding of our franchise model and the unique needs of our franchisees. Her strategic vision and commitment to operational excellence have already elevated the business in numerous ways. Jessica’s leadership is grounded in collaboration and a forward-thinking approach, ensuring that every decision she makes is with the success and growth of our franchise partners in mind. I am confident that under her guidance, we will continue to see innovation, increased profitability and strengthened franchisee relationships across all brands. Her expertise, dedication and passion are exactly what we need to lead Stellar Service Brands into this next phase of growth, and I look forward to supporting her in my new role.”

