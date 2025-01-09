CEO of 911 Restoration Named Gold Stevie Award Winner in Woman of the Year – Franchising Category

Miri Offir, chief executive officer of 911 Restoration has been named the winner of a Gold Stevie® Award in the Woman of the Year – Franchising category at the 21st annual Stevie Awards for Women in Business. Offir was recognized for her human-first approach to leadership, dedication to innovation and her ability to provide support for individuals at every level of the business. Under Offir’s leadership as CEO for the last two years, 911 Restoration has grown to nearly 300 territories. The brand’s “fresh start” philosophy shines at every level, from corporate to franchisee and customer.

The Stevie® Awards for Women in Business honor the achievements of women executives, entrepreneurs, employees, and the companies they run–worldwide.

Offir’s journey with 911 Restoration spans more than two decades. She began her career as an office manager and progressed through roles such as paid ads campaign manager, marketing leader, and chief marketing officer before becoming CEO in 2022. She has been instrumental in the cultural shift the brand has experienced over the past five years, steering it toward a mission that that goes beyond just providing a service. Committed to keeping people at the center of business, Offir has implemented an empathetic response mentality that extends throughout the franchise system. She has played an active role in promoting consistent communication between franchisees and the corporate team, in addition to implementing new practices that drive the same level of communication and compassionate response on the customer level.

“It’s truly an honor to be named a Gold Stevie® Award winner in the franchising category,” Offir said. “I’m grateful to the Stevie® judges for this recognition, and immensely appreciative of everyone who has contributed to creating and sustaining our ‘Fresh Start’ culture at 911 Restoration. I was blessed to join this brand over 20 years ago and will always be thankful for the opportunities I’ve had to learn, grow and now lead such an impactful brand. As we prepare to enter a new year, I’m proud to lead a brand that provides a beacon of hope and provides a human-centered experience for customers navigating property damage and disaster.”

More than 1,500 entries from organizations and individuals in 36 nations and territories were submitted this year for consideration in more than 100 categories, including Executive of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Year, Company of the Year, Startup of the Year, Women Helping Women, and Women Run Workplace of the Year. Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 200 business professionals around the world, working on seven juries.

Details about the Stevie® Awards for Women in Business and the list of winners in all categories are available here.

Entries for the 2025 Stevie® Awards for Women in Business will open in May.