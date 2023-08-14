What You Might Have Missed in Our July/August 2023 Issue
As you savor the waning days of summer, the July/August 2023 Cleanfax issue still awaits you—packed with management, technical, and marking tips to help you optimize your business and meet your goals.
This issue features our annual profiles of restoration industry leaders who share their stories and insights into running a restoration business today.
Read on to find a deep dive into the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on aspects of our industry, as well as fire and smoke remediation tips, temporary containment best practices, a look at optical brighteners, and much more!
The July/August 2023 Cleanfax issue includes:
- Take 5: Sharpen your focus and consider winning strategies for restoration.
- Fire, Smoke, and Contents: Get solutions to your most challenging restoration jobs.
- The Rise of AI: What contractors need to know about this marketing game changer.
- Is AI Going to Be the Death of the Salesperson?: Artificial intelligence technology is impacting everyone.
- The 2023 Restoration Industry Leaders Review: These three companies embrace strategies that work. Here’s how they do it.
- Optical Brighteners: They do a great job on laundry. What about on carpet?
- The Components of Temporary Containments: How to use containment materials and construction techniques.
- Complacency: Don’t get too comfortable with your success. Complacency can be your downfall.
- The Last Word: Six questions with Jim Pemberton.
Be sure to check out this month’s sponsored look at the latest products from industry-leading companies.
You can also read the July/August 2023 digital magazine in full.