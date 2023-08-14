What You Might Have Missed in Our July/August 2023 Issue

July/August 2023 Cleanfax

As you savor the waning days of summer, the July/August 2023 Cleanfax issue still awaits you—packed with management, technical, and marking tips to help you optimize your business and meet your goals.

This issue features our annual profiles of restoration industry leaders who share their stories and insights into running a restoration business today.

Read on to find a deep dive into the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on aspects of our industry, as well as fire and smoke remediation tips, temporary containment best practices, a look at optical brighteners, and much more!

The July/August 2023 Cleanfax issue includes:

Be sure to check out this month’s sponsored look at the latest products from industry-leading companies.

You can also read the July/August 2023 digital magazine in full.

