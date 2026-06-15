Margins, Money, and Manpower: The Pressures Squeezing Restoration Contractors

If last year’s restoration survey was a wake-up call, the 2026 Restoration Benchmarking Survey Report is the follow-up message reminding you the alarm is still going off. The pressure hasn’t let up, and in some places it’s heavier. But buried in the same data is a quieter, more encouraging story: the contractors investing in the right things are pulling away from the pack.

Where the pressure is coming from

Start with what’s keeping owners awake. Recruiting and retaining quality staff tops the very important list at 75%, with maintaining margins and profitability right on its heels at 71%. That second number is the story of the year. Margins climbed the worry ladder and, by weighted intensity, became the industry’s defining concern—proof that even contractors who have built strong teams are watching their profit tighten. Cash flow follows at 59%, differentiating your company at 55%, and the rising cost of doing business at 43%.

Ask contractors to name the villain and the answer is nearly unanimous: insurance carriers. The payment data explains the frustration. Only about 4% of respondents see an insurance payment within one to two weeks. The majority wait three to eight weeks, and more than 18% wait longer than eight weeks. One respondent put it bluntly: “Carriers holding up funds. It is severely holding up our cash flow and ability to operate.” Another flagged the math problem directly: “Costs rising faster than Xactimate/Cotality price models.”

How the top contractors push back

Here’s where the survey turns hopeful. Annual turnover improved, with 52% of respondents reporting turnover under 10%, up from 46% in 2025. Starting wages moved up, too, landing most commonly in the $20 to $21.99 range. The lesson is old but true: people stay where they feel valued, and culture is a lot cheaper than constant rehiring.

Technology becomes the great equalizer

If a single behavior separates the confident from the anxious, it’s technology adoption. In 2025, half of the respondents had not implemented AI. In 2026, that figure fell to about 30%, while a little over 37% describe themselves as early-stage explorers and 24% report partial integration. Owners are putting AI to work on estimates, report writing, marketing content, administrative tasks, and SOP development. Cost fear is fading, too: 28% now call the expense manageable and are actively investing, while only 9% still see it as a significant barrier. As one respondent said, “We’re finding ways to leverage AI to create efficiencies within our current operations—mostly administrative functions.”

There is a catch worth watching. Carriers are adopting AI as well, using it to dispute scope and pricing. Contractors with weak documentation may find themselves at a compounding disadvantage as automated claim review spreads. Translation: the strongest defense against an AI-armed adjuster is better documentation of your own.

Reputation still beats rock-bottom price

On standing out from the crowd, owners are clear about what works. Experience and reputation rank as the primary differentiator for almost 58% of respondents, while being the low-cost provider barely registers at 3%. The takeaway is encouraging for anyone tempted to compete on price alone: the race to the bottom is one nobody wins.

The optimism is earned

And optimism? It’s everywhere, and it’s earned. Nearly three-quarters of respondents expect to grow this year. About 31% project growth above 10%, 18% expect 6-10%, and 26% anticipate 1-5%. Only 14% foresee any decline. Water damage restoration remains the profit engine, cited by 52% as the most profitable service, up from 47% in 2025. The picture that emerges is an industry professionalizing under pressure, not retreating from it.

Your move

So where does that leave you? Pressured, yes, but with a clear set of levers: your people, your technology, and your documentation. The owners pulling those levers are the ones turning pressure into profit.

This coming week, here is what I want you to do for your homework assignment: pull your last 10 insurance jobs and time exactly how long each one took to get paid. Find the slowest one and ask why. Documentation? A scope dispute? A carrier stall? Identify your single biggest bottleneck, fix one thing, and start chipping away at the cash flow problem that’s stressing out 59% of your peers.

Watch Jeff’s video or listen to his podcast below: