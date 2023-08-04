Sharpen Your Focus

commercial restoration

Diversification has always been a top strategy for forward-thinking entrepreneurs. If you offer one service and it works, why not offer a second, and a third, and continue to drive profitability? It makes sense, and perhaps one such business model where it makes perfect sense is disaster restoration. If you are offering traditional residential restoration services—such as water damage, fire and smoke damage, or mold—it might be time to think about the commercial restoration market.

This was a topic I discussed recently with Tim Miller, the founder and president of Business Development Associates (BDA). At the Restoration Strategies conference in May, he led a discussion on how to break into the commercial restoration market. I took advantage of the opportunity to get his thoughts on video, and you can watch it at www.cleanfax.com/commercial. It’s short and to the point, but impactful.

While some might think they can simply transfer their knowledge on residential restoration to commercial work, they would be right—to a certain degree.

“What’s the difference?” Miller asked. “There are many differences, and it ranges from operating at a number of different levels to production capability and more. It’s one thing to do a $3,000 basement loss, and another thing to do a $30,000 commercial water damage.”

He goes on to describe the mentality and marketing awareness that must be amplified with commercial work—but not to scare anyone off. As Miller believes, following a system to pre-sell commercial work is part of the equation, and with a foot already in the door, commercial work can be very profitable. It’s not about one-off jobs. It’s about networking and building relationships with everyone—from adjusters to property managers and building owners.

Take five minutes to watch the interview below. You will get a few good pointers and tips, and if you aren’t already doing large-scale commercial work, perhaps it is time to consider it.

Read Jeff Cross's Posts

Jeff Cross

Jeff Cross is the ISSA media director, with publications that include Cleaning & Maintenance Management, ISSA Today, and Cleanfax magazines. He is the previous owner of a successful cleaning and restoration firm. He also works as a trainer and consultant for business owners, managers, and front-line technicians. He can be reached at [email protected].

Follow Jeff Cross

