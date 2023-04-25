The Rise of AI: What Marketers Need to Know

By Frankie Finn

The latest disruption transforming our industry is the rise of artificial intelligence (AI).

If you get some of your cleaning or restoration business online, the way you market and grow your business will never be the same again. Why? Because AI has fundamentally changed Google search results forever. It’s changed how people find your business in the future.

Every day, potential customers Google their cleaning and restoration questions: “How do I remove a wine spill?” “How do I find a carpet cleaning company?” “What can I do about this leak?” “How do I clean up water from my basement?” The list of questions is endless.

Search engine optimization (SEO) professionals like to make Google sound more complex than it really is. Google—like all search engines—is simply a tool that indexes answers to questions. The better your online answers are to those questions, the more often your business will be found. It’s that simple.

These “answers” could be better referred to as “content,” as its online content that creates the information that search engines like Google use to deliver those answers to their users. The cleaning and restoration contractors who usually get online business are the ones who produce massive amounts of content. They are a content factory of information regarding their business services. They consistently have the most and the best cleaning and restoration information, answers, and resources.

This is why random strangers surfing the internet trust their expertise. That trust causes online visitors to pick up the phone and call—and the same is true no matter what cleaning or restoration services are being offered.

Every single day, potential clients go to Google and other search engines. They type in their problems, ask questions, read reviews, price shop, and check out their options.

Now here’s the big change: Content used to take hours of writing, research, and thorough investigation. It was laborious, and often required entire expensive content teams.

Now, AI can produce quality content for free in under 10 seconds. It just takes the right prompt. For example, you can build an entire library of flood job content that gets your water damage business found in under an hour. The following is an excerpt of the content that took just a few seconds to generate, via ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence content generator service.

AI has the potential to transform the content marketing efforts of restoration industries. As content is the backbone of search marketing, it’s essential for contractors to produce high-quality content that can rank well in search engine results pages (SERPs). However, producing such content is time-consuming and can be a significant challenge for contractors who are already busy running their businesses.

But with an AI-powered content generator, what used to take hours to do can now be accomplished with just one question. By using natural language processing and machine learning algorithms, these tools can analyze large amounts of data and generate high-quality content quickly and easily. This means that contractors can produce more content in less time, which can help them rank higher in SERPs and attract more traffic to their websites—and ultimately, gain more clients.

One of the most significant advantages of using AI-powered content creation tools is the ability to produce content at scale. Instead of writing each piece of content from scratch, contractors can use these tools to generate dozens or even hundreds of articles in a matter of hours. This not only saves time, but also allows contractors to target a larger audience through a broader range of topics.

In addition to creating content, AI can also help contractors optimize that content for search engines. By analyzing user behavior and search engine algorithms, AI-powered tools can identify and choose the best keywords and topics to use, as well as the most effective ways to structure content for maximum impact. This means that contractors can optimize their content for both search engines and user experience, which can lead to higher rankings and more traffic.

Overall, AI is set to transform the restoration industry in a significant way. From faster and more efficient job handling to more effective content marketing, AI-powered content generators offer contractors a range of benefits that can help them grow their businesses and attract more jobs.

By embracing these technologies and incorporating them into their marketing strategies, contractors can stay ahead of the competition and build thriving businesses in this dynamic and rapidly evolving industry.

By the way, everything between the image of ChatGPT’s burst pipe article and the sentence above this one was written by AI. Could you tell? Did you notice?

The future is here. The contractors who seize it first will get the lion’s share of cleaning and restoration business online.