National Safety Month Celebrates 30 Years

This year marks the 30th anniversary of National Safety Month, a campaign held each June by the National Safety Council (NSC) to raise awareness of leading safety and health risks, aiming to reduce injuries and deaths at work, on the road, and in homes.

National Safety Month is a time when many organizations take a full assessment of their hazard reduction efforts for both full-time and seasonal workers.

“For three decades, National Safety Month has united businesses, advocates, agencies, nonprofits, and individuals around the shared goal of making workplaces, roadways, and communities safer,” said Lorraine Martin, NSC CEO. “The National Safety Council is proud to have spearheaded this effort for the past 30 years, and we look forward to continuing the vital work of raising awareness, providing resources, and spreading the value of safety, health, and wellbeing for all.”

Throughout June, NSC will spotlight the following critical safety topics:

Week 1: Moving Safety Forward

Week 2: Staying Safe on the Roads

Week 3: Promoting Holistic Worker Health

Week 4: Preventing Slips, Trips, and Falls

NSC invites employers, safety professionals, and individuals to join the movement and value safety, not just in June but year-round. To sign up and receive free safety resources, visit nsc.org/nsm.