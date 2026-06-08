5 Questions With Stephen Rodriguez

1 | Can you tell us about yourself and your family?

I’m Stephen Rodriguez, owner of Grand Junction Cleaning Services in Western Colorado, and I’m a hands-on leader who cares deeply about what happens on every job. My wife, Anna, and I have built our life here in Grand Junction, and we’re raising four kids who are either in—or about to enter—the teenage years, so yes, we welcome your prayers.

Outside of work, I love being outdoors, and our faith is central to who we are and how we live. We care about treating people well, doing what we say we’ll do, and giving back to the community that has supported our family and our business.

2 | How did you get your start in the industry?

My first exposure to carpet cleaning goes back to the 1990s, when I sold Kirby vacuum cleaners door-to-door and used their system to shampoo carpets for several years. It was then that I began learning the differences between shags, berbers, nylons, polyesters, and everything in between. I spent several years with Kirby and, by my best estimate, cleaned over a thousand carpets back then.

After that season of life, I went to college, earned my degree, and built a career in operations and consulting, including over 20 years with Starbucks in various leadership roles. After the COVID-19 pandemic, my wife started a cleaning business. I took everything I learned as a multi-unit leader and business consultant. I applied it to help build a five-star, multi-channel cleaning company rooted in strong standards, strong systems, and a professional customer experience.

3 | What has been the biggest challenge you’ve faced in business?

I’ve faced a few significant challenges over the years, but two seasons stand out: Navigating the 2008 financial crisis and working through the COVID-19-era disruption.

In 2008, I watched customer demand shift quickly and had to lead through layoffs, downsizing, and a completely new operating reality—hard lessons that stay with you.

COVID-19 brought a different set of challenges, from uncertainty to rapid changes in how businesses operate and how the workforce and customers make decisions. In our current business, the biggest challenge has been keeping up with rapid growth while building the right foundations—systems, processes, and training—fast enough to protect quality.

4 | What has had the greatest impact on your company’s success?

Two things have had the greatest impact on our success. First is the “who”—my wife, Anna, who is the director of cleaning operations and a genuine brand ambassador for our company. She brings a level of care, consistency, and leadership that has shaped the customer experience and the culture behind the scenes, and she never gives herself credit.

Second is the foundation: I’ve had over two decades of experience learning how to run high-performing operations and working directly with leaders to improve execution, results, and the customer experience. In many ways, it feels like everything I’ve learned during the last 30 years came together at the right time—pairing operational discipline and leadership development with a service business that depends on trust, consistency, and follow-through.

5 | What advice would you give to others looking to grow their companies?

The advice I always give is that a business rarely grows beyond the capabilities of its owner and leaders. Your business truly reflects you! If your company has plateaued, there’s a strong chance your personal growth has plateaued as well.