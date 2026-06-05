TruckMountForums Acquires Bane-Clene Corp.

On June 4, TruckMountForums (TMF), the online community for professional carpet, tile, and upholstery cleaning technicians—serving over 80,000 industry professionals—acquired Bane-Clene Corp., an Indianapolis-based manufacturer with roots stretching back to 1962. The deal marks a historic milestone for the professional cleaning industry, bringing together two family-owned businesses united by a shared commitment to education, innovation, and the working professional.

Bane-Clene Corp. was founded over six decades ago by William Bane Sr., a visionary entrepreneur who recognized the need for purpose-built equipment and high-performance chemistry in the professional cleaning trades. Under his leadership, the company established itself as a pioneer—most notably as an innovator in electric truckmount technology, developing machines specifically engineered for the rigorous demands of professional carpet, tile, and upholstery cleaning. Following William Sr.’s direction with the collaboration and support of his wife Elizabeth Bane, the company was carried forward by their sons, Don Bane and William Bane Jr., who continued to grow the brand into the institution it is today.

During its 64-year history, Bane-Clene has become synonymous with quality across multiple dimensions of the industry. The company manufactures a full line of professional-grade cleaning chemicals that technicians across the country have relied on for decades—many of which carry the prestigious Carpet and Rug Institute (CRI) approval, a benchmark of performance and safety recognized throughout the trade. Beyond products, Bane-Clene has trained thousands of cleaning professionals globally through its renowned training programs, shaping the careers of countless technicians and elevating industry standards worldwide.

“Bane-Clene is one of the most respected names this industry has ever produced,” said Rob Allen Jr., TruckMountForums founder. “William Bane Sr. and Elizabeth Bane built something truly special starting back in 1962. Don and William Jr. have kept that legacy alive with the same dedication and integrity. For us, this isn’t just a business acquisition—it’s a responsibility to carry that torch forward and make sure everything Bane-Clene stands for continues to thrive.”

TruckMountForums was founded by Rob Allen Jr. and his son, Rob Allen III, making this a meeting of two family businesses separated by generations but aligned in purpose. Operating out of Virginia Beach, Virginia—with a warehouse facility in Chesapeake, Virginia—TMF has grown into the definitive online destination for truckmount cleaning professionals, hosting a community of over 80,000 technicians, business owners, and industry suppliers. The platform is known for its depth of technical knowledge, peer-to-peer support, and dedication to helping professionals at every level of their career.

The acquisition positions TruckMountForums to expand its footprint beyond digital community into tangible products and professional development—offering Bane-Clene’s electric truckmounts, professional chemical lines, and training resources directly to the TMF community and the broader industry. Bane-Clene’s operations, product lines, and brand identity will be preserved and continued under TMF’s stewardship.

“TruckMountForums has built something remarkable—a community that genuinely cares about the craft,” said Don Bane and William Bane Jr., Bane-Clene Corp. “Knowing that Bane-Clene’s products, training programs, and electric truckmount technology will continue to reach professionals through that platform gives us tremendous confidence that the brand our family built will be in excellent hands for decades to come.”

With this acquisition, TruckMountForums reaffirms its mission to serve the professional cleaning community not only as a forum and resource hub, but as an active participant in the tools, chemistry, and education that define the trade. The combined entity will continue to honor Bane-Clene’s founding legacy while expanding access to its products and training for a new generation of cleaning professionals.