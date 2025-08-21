What You Might Have Missed in Our Summer 2025 Issue
Back-to-school bells are ringing, but it’s not too late to check out the Summer 2025 Cleanfax issue online.
This issue of Cleanfax features our annual Restoration Benchmarking Survey Report where you’ll find helpful data to learn how your business compares to the industry at large. Read on to learn about the value of old-school marketing, how a smile can be your secret weapon, and how to harness the power of AI to maximize your business.
Inside you’ll also find tips for dealing with tough odors and a discussion of indoor air quality services as a potential revenue stream. For all this and more, check it out now!
The Summer 2025 Cleanfax issue includes:
- Smile Power!: Turn your clients into cheerleaders.
- Practical Uses of AI: Be smart with AI in cleaning and restoration operations.
- The 2025 Restoration Benchmarking Survey Report: The data and statistics all restoration companies need to grow and succeed.
- Old-School Marketing: Why thank you cards and printed newsletters outshine digital.
- Know When to Walk Away: Recognize when a job isn’t worth the risk.
- More Than Masking: 10 strategies to tackle odors head-on
- Finding Success in Failure: Losing clients isn’t always a bad thing.
- A Breath of Fresh Revenue: The business case for adding IAQ to cleaning services.
- The Psychology of Hoarding: Understand and respond to unique challenges.
- The Compass Question: How will you get there?
- The Last Word: Five Questions for Howard Partridge
You can also read the Summer 2025 digital magazine in full.