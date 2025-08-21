What You Might Have Missed in Our Summer 2025 Issue

August 21, 2025Cleanfax Staff
Summer 2025 Cleanfax

Back-to-school bells are ringing, but it’s not too late to check out the Summer 2025 Cleanfax issue online.

This issue of Cleanfax features our annual Restoration Benchmarking Survey Report where you’ll find helpful data to learn how your business compares to the industry at large. Read on to learn about the value of old-school marketing, how a smile can be your secret weapon, and how to harness the power of AI to maximize your business.

Inside you’ll also find tips for dealing with tough odors and a discussion of indoor air quality services as a potential revenue stream. For all this and more, check it out now!

The Summer 2025 Cleanfax issue includes:

 

Be sure to check out this month’s sponsored look at the products and services you need in 2025.

You can also read the Summer 2025 digital magazine in full.

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

green city with green Eco Earth concept ,vector illustration

First Projects Achieve LEED v5 Certification

News
Cleanfax Fall 2025 Digital Issue

Fall 2025 Cleanfax Digital Issue Now Online

News
Winter

Online Poll: What’s Your Go-to Strategy for Surviving a Winter Slowdown?

News / Uncategorized
ISSA Show floor

ISSA Show North America 2025 Emphasizes Technology & Innovation

ISSA / News
albiware seed round funding

Albi Secures Funding in Strategic Partnership With Frontier Growth

News / Products & Technologies
Fiber ProTector America

Long-time Industry Leaders Acquire Fiber ProTector America

News

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

Screenshot

Concrete Wars: Go to Battle With Ameripolish on Your Side

CoreLogic Straighttalk 800

Efficiency Meets Innovation: CoreLogic Revolutionizes Water Damage Restoration With Mitigate

ServiceMonster

ServiceMonster: All-in-One Client and Job Management Platform Built for Carpet and Floor Cleaners

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation: How to Turbocharge Your Restoration Project Strategies

Erin Hynum

Revolutionizing Restoration: Introducing the DryMAX XL Pro Dehumidifier

Polls

What’s your go-to strategy for surviving a winter slowdown?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...