Home Franchise Concepts Celebrates 20 Years of Growth

Home Franchise Concepts, a subsidiary of JM Family Enterprises and one of North America’s largest home‑services franchisors, is commemorating its 20th anniversary and announcing key leadership appointments that position the company for continued momentum in 2026 and beyond.

Home Franchise Concepts has strengthened its executive team with two hires:

Megan Hoyt has joined as vice president, general counsel, overseeing legal, regulatory, governance and compliance functions. Hoyt brings extensive experience guiding franchise organizations through complex regulatory environments and will play a central role in advising the executive team and reinforcing the company’s commitment to responsible growth and strong governance.

Josh Barker has joined as chief development officer, bringing deep franchise‑sector experience through prior leadership roles at Unleashed Brands, Neighborly, and Christian Brothers Automotive. During his career, Barker has led high‑impact development strategies, executed multi‑brand growth plans and built high‑performing recruitment teams. At Home Franchise Concepts, he will spearhead systemwide recruitment and development, helping guide the company through its next phase of expansion across all brands.

“These leadership additions strengthen our ability to grow thoughtfully and sustainably,” said Corey Benish, Home Franchise Concepts president and CEO. “As we enter our next chapter, investing in experienced leaders is essential to delivering long-term value for our franchise owners, associates and customers.”

Founded in 2006, Home Franchise Concepts marks its 20th anniversary this year. While the Home Franchise Concepts platform itself spans two decades, its franchising foundation dates back to 1992 with the launch of Budget Blinds®, which ignited more than 34 years of category leadership and entrepreneurial success across the home-services industry.

Today, the Home Franchise Concepts portfolio also includes AdvantaClean®, Aussie Pet Mobile®, Bath Tune‑Up®, Concrete Craft®, Kitchen Tune‑Up®, Lightspeed Restoration™, PremierGarage®, The Tailored Closet® and Two Maids®. As the company enters its next phase, Home Franchise Concepts is guided by a renewed purpose, vision, and mission:

Purpose: To enhance daily living with every brand, in every home, every day.

To enhance daily living with every brand, in every home, every day. Vision: To be the world’s leading home-services platform where partnership and performance create lasting success.

To be the world’s leading home-services platform where partnership and performance create lasting success. Mission: Franchise Driven. Consumer Obsessed.

These principles closely align with the company’s overarching 2026 theme, “Grow. Better. Together.” as a reinforcement for collaboration, innovation and shared success across the system.

In 2025, Home Franchise Concepts delivered strong results driven by rising consumer demand, improving franchise economics and continued investment in platform-level enablement. The company sold more than 180 new territories and opened 177 new territories across its portfolio.

2025 development highlights included:

Aussie Pet Mobile –leading portfolio growth with strong multi‑unit expansion.

–leading portfolio growth with strong multi‑unit expansion. Kitchen Tune‑Up –continued scalable growth across key markets.

–continued scalable growth across key markets. Budget Blinds –sustained category leadership supported by steady footprint expansion.

–sustained category leadership supported by steady footprint expansion. Two Maids–significant territory development driven by both new and existing owners.

Several Home Franchise Concepts brands also earned recognition in the 2026 Entrepreneur Franchise 500®, including Aussie Pet Mobile, Bath Tune‑Up, Budget Blinds, Kitchen Tune‑Up, Two Maids, and The Tailored Closet. Additionally, Budget Blinds was recognized for appearing in the Franchise 500 for 31 consecutive years, while Kitchen Tune‑Up, acquired by Home Franchise Concepts in 2020, marked 37 consecutive years, underscoring enduring brand strength and system stability.

Across the portfolio, brands continued to introduce enhancements designed to improve both franchise operations and customer experiences. Budget Blinds expanded its smart-home automation offerings, including motorization and exterior shading solutions. Two Maids advanced development of Two Maids Online, a new digital portal slated for launch later in 2026. Aussie Pet Mobile introduced new scheduling and communication tools to increase convenience for pet owners.

Backed by JM Family Enterprises, a $24.7‑billion privately held company with more than 5,500 associates, Home Franchise Concepts is building on its two decades of growth with a continued focus on innovation and partnership, empowering franchise owners with the tools, technology and leadership needed to build strong local businesses while collectively growing better together.